Will Mellor is well-known for his roles in the likes of Coronation Street, Holby City and White Van Man.

Will, 45, has been acting regularly on television and in film since around 1990.

So is he leaving Corrie? Is he married? And did he fall out with former co-star Sheridan Smith? So many questions!

Read on to get these questions answered and more….

Will Mellor has starred in multiple mainstream English shows (Credit: SplashNews)

Is Will Mellor married? Does he have any kids?

Will is married to dancer Michelle McSween who he met while working on the musical Oh What A Night in 1999.

They married in 2007 and share two children together – Renee and Jayden.

When is Harvey Gaskell leaving Coronation Street?

Will has played twisted drug dealer Harvey Gaskell since this year.

And he’s already appeared to confirm his character’s exit.

While speaking as a guest on the Will and Ralf Little’s podcast, Two Pints with Will and Ralf, he said he’d finished filming the show.

Will Mellor as Coronation Street character Harvey Gaskell (Credit: ITV)

Will said: “I was filming Corrie and then I finished filming” as he launched into a story about dining out post lockdown.

Although we’re not 100% certain this confirms his exit, it seems pretty likely considering Harvey’s storyline.

What happened to Will after his COVID-19 jab?

Will said he was left in agony and bedridden following his COVID-19 jab.

After receiving the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, he said he felt like an “80-year-old man.”

On Instagram he revealed: “I had the COVID jab yesterday and I feel absolutely horrendous.

“I can barely lift my head off the pillow and my arms are like lead. I have aching bones, all my back is aching, it’s like I’ve literally got the full blown flu.

‘When I try to walk it’s like I’m an 80-year-old man, I’m not joking, it’s horrendous.”

Finally adding: “Obviously not everyone is going to get it like this, but just to let you know there’s a possibility.”

Will loved guest starring on Death in Paradise (Credit: SplashNews)

Which series was Will Mellor in Line of Duty?

Will was in series three of Line of Duty. Here he played character Rod for two episodes.

Who did Will Mellor play in Death in Paradise?

Will appeared in a 2015 episode of Death in Paradise. He played Karl Slater in the episode Hidden Secrets.

He told WhatToWatch that it was an absolute dream gig.

Will explained: “It has to be! When you get a phone call offering to fly you out to the Caribbean for a few weeks you can’t help but think ‘why not?’ It’s a belter! I also knew a few of the other guest actors in my episode, which was perfect.”

Will says he hasn’t heard from Sheridan Smith in years (Credit: SplashNews)

What happened between Will Mellor and Sheridan Smith?

Will Mellor starred alongside the popular show Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps with Sheridan Smith.

He played Gaz Wilkinson on the sitcom for a decade up to 2011 when the show ended.



He’s said he’d love for a reunion or a reboot but he doubts it will be on the cards.

In fact, he said he hasn’t spoken to Sheridan in around four years now.

He told The Sunday Mirror: “I’ve not seen Sheridan or spoke to Sheridan in four years. I rang her for a while and just nothing, so I don’t know her anymore.

“I wish her all the best, but she hasn’t called me in years.”

