Will Mellor has shared his joy over his niece joining the cast of Hollyoaks.

The Corrie star has revealed this his niece, Kiara, has been cast in the Channel 4 soap.

Will, who plays drug dealer Harvey on the cobbles, also got his start on Hollyoaks.

He joined the cast in 1995 playing loveable Jambo.

Will Mellor’s niece has been cast in Hollyoaks (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Will Mellor’s niece joins Hollyoaks cast

Kiara will be playing Theresa McQueen’s daughter Kathleen Angel.

Will took to Instagram to celebrate the news and share a picture of his niece on-set.

He captioned it: “So proud of my little niece Kiara! On Hollyoaks where it all began for me.”

Will’s sister and Kiara’s mum, Gemma, replied: “When her dream became a reality!”

“Feeling super proud right now, I can finally talk about it. Tonight my daughter made her first appearance on Hollyoaks as Kathleen Angel McQueen.

“Bursting with pride! Words can’t express!”

Will won’t ever return to Hollyoaks cast

Will recently revealed that he wouldn’t ever be returning to the soap where he made his name.

“I have a lot to thank Hollyoaks for where I am now and the shows I’ve done,” he said during an appearance on Lorraine.

“There’s an anniversary coming, sadly I won’t be returning, but I have a lot to thank that show for.

“Happy anniversary, Hollyoaks, for when it comes around,” he added.

Will Mellor is currently starring in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Will Mellor hit hard by COVID jab

Meanwhile, Will spoke out earlier this month after the COVID vaccine left him feeling worse for wear.

“I had the COVID jab yesterday, and I feel absolutely horrendous,” he told fans on Instagram.

He continued: “My arms are like lead, I’ve got aching bones, my back’s aching. It’s literally like I’ve got the full blown flu. When I try and walk, it’s like I’m an 80-year-old man. I’m not joking. It’s horrendous.”

“Obviously not everybody’s gonna get it like this, but just to let you know, it’s a possibility,” he added. “So if you get the jab, don’t plan anything the day after just in case.”

