Beyond Paradise’s DI Humphrey Goodman visits Saint Marie in a Death in Paradise crossover

DI Humphrey Goodman will return to Saint Marie in the Beyond Paradise series finale – and it’s the Death in Paradise crossover all the fans have been begging for…

And the episode, which BBC One has promised will be “emotional”, will also be bittersweet.

Because Kris Marshall‘s character DI Humphrey Goodman is nursing a broken heart…

***Warning: spoilers from episode 5 of Beyond Paradise ahead***

Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd and Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman in Beyond Paradise (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Craig Hardie)

What happened in Beyond Paradise episode 5?

In tonight’s penultimate episode (Friday, March 31), Martha broke off her relationship with a devastated Humphrey…

In the closing minutes of episode 5 of Beyond Paradise, Martha (Sally Bretton) broke off her engagement to Humphrey.

During the episode, Martha had come to the difficult decision not to continue with IVF. Convinced that Humphrey wouldn’t be happy without kids, she broke his heart – and her own! – by ending their relationship (but we know she still loves him!).

Humphrey told Martha that wanting a child “wasn’t a switch he could turn off”. And she, in turn, told him: “I can’t marry you like this. How could I ever believe you’re happy? That you won’t come to resent me. I’m scared I’m not enough.”

Believing not having children “will eat away at them”, she took off her engagement ring. Consequently, poor Humphrey was left in tears.

A glimpse of the season finale saw Chief Superintendent Charlie Wood say: “The word on the police grapevine is that the inspector made enquiries about returning to the Met.” But now ED! can reveal that DI Humphrey actually makes a surprise trip to beloved Saint Marie!

Beyond Paradise crossover with Death in Paradise

DI Humphrey Goodman will thrill fans of Death in Paradise with a visit to Saint Marie in the series finale of Beyond Paradise in a much-anticipated crossover.

The BBC has tonight revealed that Humphrey will make a surprise visit to the sun-soaked island of Saint Marie in the emotional episode 6. We’re told the ‘Paradise’ worlds will collide in a crossover Death in Paradise fans will adore.

On his return to the island, Kris said: “I was honoured and delighted to return to Guadeloupe as part of Humphrey’s journey in Beyond Paradise, and to rekindle my deep passion for the island.”

Kris Marshall in the Beyond Paradise crossover with Death in Paradise (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

What happens in the series finale of Beyond Paradise?

In the final episode of the popular series, the Shipton Abbott police team are faced with a seemingly impossible case to crack. A burglary seems clear-cut at first when the thief’s unusual calling card matches that of local criminal Atticus Styles (Spencer Jones). But when the forensic evidence comes back, it all points to another suspect.

The only problem is the suspect, Hayley Collins (Hannah Traylen), was locked up in a police cell at the time of the crime. Meanwhile, still reeling from recent events, DI Humphrey Goodman considers his future in Shipton Abbott without Martha.

The teaser trailer for the episode shows Humphrey walking along the golden sand of Saint Marie. He looks fondly at his old home. And meets an “old friend” – his beloved green reptile Harry!

The Beyond Paradise series finale with a Death in Paradise crossover will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Friday, April 07, 2023 at 8pm.

