Beyond Paradise viewers make major complaint as the Death In Paradise spin-off begins

Beyond Paradise hit screens last night as the much-anticipated Death In Paradise spin-off aired its first episode.

But while overall fans loved the return of Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman, there was one major complaint.

Viewers were not happy about the accents.

Beyond Paradise impressed fans, but there was one complaint (Credit: BBC)

Where is Beyond Paradise set?

The series sees former Saint Marie DI Humphrey move to Devon with his fiancée, Martha.

It follows the two of them and their relationship – and we even meet Martha’s mum and nan.

Unlike Death in Paradise, Beyond Paradise isn’t just about solving murders.

In fact, there wasn’t even a homicide in the first episode.

But although the series is set in Devon, it was actually filmed in Cornwall.

And it seems this is what got fans annoyed.

Humphrey’s adventures in Devon were a hit (Credit: BBC)

Fans react

Writing on social media their thoughts on the accents, viewers hit out.

“Just a coupla things… 1, that’s not Devon, it’s Cornwall and 2, we don’t all talk like that,” shared one.

A second added: “We don’t all talk like this in the West country, I promise.”

“What sort of Devon accent is that?” queried a third.

Meanwhile a fourth wrote: “Anyone hear a Devonshire accent yet?”

“Five minutes in and [bleeping] faux stupid accents. WE DON’T SPEAK LIKE THAT DOWN HERE!!!” raged someone else.

However, despite the fact the accents got people annoyed, the general reaction to the show was positive.

“Just watched Beyond Paradise, really enjoyed it crime solving a lot of humour but what a sad ending,” wrote one.

Another agreed: “Loved Beyond Paradise what a charming series already, loved seeing Humphrey and Martha back again can’t wait to see what the rest of the series has to offer.”

“Loved Beyond Paradise. Fantastic to see Humphrey back. It is actually better than Death In Paradise to be honest. Looking forward to next weeks episode!” shared a third.

A fourth added: “The new Death In Paradise spin-off is excellent. A must watch for me.”

Martha and Humphrey are starting a new life in Devon (Credit: BBC)

Who is in Beyond Paradise?

Kris Marshall leads the cast as DI Humphrey Goodman.

Actress Sally Bretton returns as Humphrey’s fiancée Martha Lloyd.

Former EastEnders star Zahra Ahmadi plays DS Esther Williams.

The Durrells actress Barbara Flynn also features as Martha’s mum Anne Lloyd.

Alan Partridge fans will know actress Felicity Montagu very well as the long-suffering Lynn Benfield.

She portrays office support Margo Martins in the show.

Derry Girls actor Dylan Llewellyn stars as PC Kelby Hartford.

He is best known for playing James Maguire in the Irish comedy which came to an end last year.

Actor Jamie Bamber is also in the cast and he portrays Archie Hughes.

Beyond Paradise continues on BBC One on Friday, March 4.

