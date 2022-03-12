Dermot O’Leary’s marriage confession as he ‘knows he can be a better husband’ to wife Dee

Dermot O’Leary has been married to wife Dee Koppang O’Leary for a decade. But he’s previously referred to their marriage as a ‘”work in progress”.

Before they were wed, they were together for over 10 years, too. But This Morning star Dermot has stressed how important it is not to become complacent with one another.

The Pet Show presenter, 48, opened up about the effort the couple put in back in the summer of 2017.

Dermot O’Leary and wife Dee Koppang O’Leary married in September 2012 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dermot O’Leary on appreciating his wife Dee

Speaking to The Sun, Dermot admitted at the time he knew he could always improve as a partner for director and producer Dee.

He said, referring to their marriage: “Look, it’s a work in progress.

Read more: Who is This Morning host Dermot O’Leary married to? What is his net worth?

“Every relationship takes effort and I know I can be a better husband – it’s just about reminding yourself and never being complacent about it.”

Dee has worked on series such as The Crown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘The eternal battle’

Dermot went on to theorise how knowing someone inside out can lead to “taking them for granted”.

However, he insisted taking notice of the bigger picture was also important.

He continued: “You always take the other person for granted, that’s the problem, so you have to try and make sure you don’t.

Don’t sweat the small stuff.

“But you always end up doing it because they’re your best mate, and you take your best mate for granted. It’s the eternal battle to try not to – and don’t sweat the small stuff.”

The couple now have a son together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Date nights and giving space

Dermot also acknowledged there is a balance to spending enough time together and not spending too much time together.

At the time he emphasised supporting each other and respecting one another’s life choices.

Read more: Dermot O’Leary’s wife shares adorable new photo of baby son Kasper

But since his 2017 chat, Dermot and Dee have become parents to son Kasper so they probably don’t have much time for anything any more!

The Pet Show airs on ITV, Sunday March 13, at 12.25pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.