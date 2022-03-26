Cracks showing in Denise Van Outen’s relationship with partner Eddie after Gogglebox dig at their sex life?

Denise Van Outen, who recently split from partner Eddie Boxshall, is a guest on James Martin’s Saturday Morning today (March 26).

She’s joining James in his kitchen to cook up a storm.

It’s most likely welcome respite for the star.

Denise has been in the headlines recently after splitting from cheating ex Eddie.

Denise van Outen split from partner Eddie earlier this year (credit: ITV)

What did Denise van Outen say to her partner Gogglebox?

The pair confirmed their separation in January after Denise discovered Eddie had been messaging other women.

While the split appeared to come as a shock, a clip from the former couple’s Celebrity Gogglebox appearance suggests otherwise.

They starred on the Channel 4 show back in 2019 and Denise made a savage dig about Eddie’s sexual prowess.

Read more: Denise Van Outen says ex Eddie ‘stole’ her phone to cover up his cheating in new book

While watching a clip of gay dogs failing to have sex, Denise remarked: “His aim’s all wrong.”

She then added to Eddie: “Bit like you.”

Eddie looked a bit stunned by the dig.

Denise split from Eddie after finding the messages (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How long were Denise and Eddie together?

Denise and Eddie started dating in 2014.

They met after being introduced by a mutual friend.

In 2013, Denise split from Lee Mead, dad to daughter Betsy.

She and Eddie planned to tie the knot in 2022.

Last week, Denise revealed more details about the cheating incident which lead to her and Eddie splitting.

Read more: Denise Van Outen ‘cried her eyes out’ after finding photo of another woman’s breasts on ex’s iPad

The 47-year-old former Big Breakfast star said he stole her phone to help hide his cheating.

In her new autobiography A Little Bit Of Me, she talks about the time she found that Eddie had been messaging other women on Instagram.

“There were also Instagram messages alluding to phone sex with a third woman,” Denise said.

“I quickly found the woman’s profile by her screen name, only to discover I’d previously blocked her on my Instagram account – which struck me as odd.”

Obviously it turned out that Denise hadn’t blocked her at all, Eddie had.

“This was a woman I didn’t know, who’d clearly had an online connection with my boyfriend. Why would I have blocked her from my Instagram account?” she says in the book.

Denise has been open about the split in her new book (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Denise then unblocked the woman and asked her how she knew Eddie.

“She suggested that Eddie had probably gone into my phone and blocked her so she couldn’t message me.

“Her name was Tracy and she has apparently spoken to Eddie over FaceTime and text for a long period – often from our home and sometimes from my flat in Hampstead, which she seemed to think was his.

“They’d never met in person, but she said the conversations had become sexual in nature reasonably quickly – some of the stuff I found on the phone seemed to support that.”

Denise also confessed to finding photos of another woman’s breasts on Eddie’s iPad.

James Martin’s Saturday Morning airs on Saturday 26 March at 9.30am and will be available on ITV Hub later

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.