Denise Van Outen split: Star ‘cried eyes out’ after finding pictures of breasts on fiancé’s iPad

Following her recent split, Denise Van Outen has admitted she “cried her eyes out” after finding sexual messages and pictures of breasts on her “cheating” fiancé’s iPad.

The 47 year old’s devastating revelation came in her new autobiography, which was released today (Thursday, March 17).

Denise and Eddie split in January after 7 years together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Denise Van Outen’s split from fiancé Eddie

Back in January, Denise and her long-term partner, Eddie Boxshall, revealed that they had split up. It was reported that their split was down to the fact that Eddie was allegedly caught having phone sex and arranging to meet another woman.

Now in her new book, A Bit Of Me, Denise has opened up even more about her split from Eddie, and what the final straw was.

In the book, Denise explained how she had caught her ex-fiancé flirting sexually with three women.

She said that she had found flirty Instagram messages when going through Eddie’s iPad, as well as pictures of another woman’s breasts.

Denise went on to explain that Eddie’s flirty exchanges had happened during a week she had booked a holiday in Spain.

The next thing that Denise found was selfies of Eddie with another woman.

Denise then realised that by looking at the outline of the woman in the selfie she wasn’t the same woman who had sent Eddie a picture of her breasts.

Denise split from Eddie after finding the messages (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did she say next?

She also discovered Eddie’s messages with a third woman named ‘Tracy’, where ‘phone sex’ was being suggested. Denise decided to get in contact with ‘Tracy’ herself.

“They’d never met in person, but she said the conversations had become sexual in nature reasonably quickly – some of the stuff I found on the phone seemed to support that,” she said.

“To me, sexual chats and continued communication over a long period of time amount to cheating.”

Denise then explained how she had confronted Eddie about the messages, but he denied any wrongdoing. It was at this point that she asked him to leave.

It’s life, isn’t it, Lorraine? You just have to get on with it.

She said that Eddie’s “disrespectful and devastatingly hurtful” actions led to her “crying her eyes out” to her mother.

“Any relationship has to be built on trust and once that’s gone, there’s no way forward,” Denise wrote.

“If I hadn’t found those pictures, I’d be planning a wedding right now. Instead, I’ve simply got to move on.”

Denise says there’s no hard feelings on her side (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else did Denise van Outen say about her split from Eddie?

During an appearance on Lorraine today, Denise spoke about splitting up from Eddie – something that led to the publication of her autobiography being delayed.

When asked how she was doing, Denise said: “I’m alright. Do you know what? I’m feeling really good now because I wasn’t in a great place, it was all a bit of a shock, but these things happen.”

She continued, saying: “It’s life, isn’t it, Lorraine? You just have to get on with it.”

She then revealed that there are “no hard feelings” on her side.

Denise then went on to say that her focus now is on moving forward.

