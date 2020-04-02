Dec Donnelly 'raked in £5.2million for solo TV work while Ant McPartlin was in rehab'

TV's Dec Donnelly reportedly made a whopping £5.2 million hosting shows solo while best mate Ant McPartlin was in rehab - £1,000 a day more than the previous year.

Dec made more money hosting shows such as Saturday Night Takeaway on his own while Ant was in rehab (Credit: ITV)

Figures released by Companies House claim that Dec made £5, 289,051 between June 2018 - 2019, with over £4 million of that coming through his personal company, Deecourt Limited.

The rest came through a series of companies owned jointly by Ant and Dec, both 44.

Over the year, Dec presented Saturday Night Takeaway on his own while Ant was in rehab dealing with addiction issues after a drink-drive crash.

He also teamed up with Holly Willoughby to present I'm A Celebrity! Get Me Out of Here! in Australia and fronted the live shows of Britain's Got Talent flying solo.

Dec presented I'm A Celeb with Holly Willoughby while Ant was in rehab (Credit: ITV)

Ant is yet to declare how much he earned through his private company Teecourt Limited for the same period.

Since Ant returned to work, the popular duo have gone from strength to strength.

Last week, the boys enjoyed record ratings of 11 million viewers when they hosted Saturday Night Takeaway from their respective homes and without a live audience for the first time ever.

Ant and Dec have also announced they are released a book based on their 30 years in showbiz, looking at everything from their young days acting in Byker Grove, hosting children's Saturday morning TV and their amazing success making the cross over to mainstream telly.

And who can forget their foray into pop stardom with Let's Get Ready to Rumble?

What did they say?

Announcing the news on their Instagram page, Dec wrote: "A bit of news from our lockdowns to yours…

"This year we’ll have been working together for 30 years (blimey!) and we’re writing a book to mark the anniversary.

"Stories from our time on the telly (and that brief period of time when we were basically 90s pop sensations!).

"Excited for you to have a flick through… less excited for you to see the photos we’re including, but we accidentally promised we’d put them in and there’s no backing out of that now!

"Published on the 3rd September and if you’d like to pre-order there’s a little link in our bio. Sending you all lots of love during these strange times."

