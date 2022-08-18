Deborah James’ mum makes emotional admission as she’s ‘finding it harder as weeks go on’

Dame Deborah James’ mum made a sad confession on Lorraine today (August 18).

Deborah’s book ‘How To Live When You Could Be Dead’ hits shelves today, seven weeks after her death.

Her mum, Heather, appeared on Lorraine to discuss the release of the book on Wednesday.

During her appearance, Deborah’s mother said that she’s finding it harder to cope with the loss of her daughter.

Deborah James’ mum appeared on Lorraine today to discuss her daughter’s book (Credit: ITV)

Deborah James’ mum on Lorraine today

“We knew she’d come home to die, but you still have that bit of hope, ‘Did they get it wrong?'” she said.

“She lived longer than the first time we were given. I actually find it harder now as the weeks go on because it’s longer since I’ve spoken to her and like this, she should be here doing this.”

Heather then went on to add: “This is out of my comfort zone… I know she’s with me in spirit and I’m sure she’s looking down and saying, ‘Mum, you can do this.’

Deborah James became beloved to Lorraine viewers (Credit: ITV)

Deborah James’ book

“She gave me confidence while she was here. I’m hoping, with her help, I can still have the confidence and get the word out about cancer and checking your poo and being positive about living a good life when things go wrong.”

Heather went on to share that the last chapters of Deborah’s emotional new book were written during Deborah’s final weeks and days.

She said: “The last two chapters, which were quite emotional for me to read, were done at our house in the last few weeks of her life. Not the ending she expected when she started the book two years ago. But she didn’t know then how long she would have.

Read more: Deborah James’ emotional mum reveals her daughter’s shattering words just before her death

“She had two extra years so that was amazing. I’ve read the last chapters now and they are very emotional.”

What do you think of this story? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.