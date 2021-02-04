Death In Paradise: Who is actress Lia Williams playing suspect Grace?

Viewers watching season 10 of Death in Paradise will spot many familiar faces among the cast in episode 5, including actress Lia Williams playing character Grace.

Actress Lia Williams guest stars as Grace in Death in Paradise (Credit: BBC)

Who is Lia Williams?

Lia was born on November 26th, 1964.

She currently lives in Portobello, London.

The actress is married to screenwriter Guy Hibbert, who has won four Bafta awards during his career.

The couple have a daughter named Celeste.

Lia is known to many for her role in The Crown (Credit: Netflix)

What has Lia Williams starred in?

Lia’s breakthrough performance came in 1991 when she starred in Theatre show The Revengers’ Comedies. She was nominated for an Olivier Award for the role.

Over the course of the next two decades she starred in numerous acclaimed productions including The Hothouse, The Homecoming and Skylight.

She received her second Oliver nomination for her role in Oresteia in 2015.

Read more: Death in Paradise season 10: Jason Manford episode divides viewers as some brand it ‘weak’

However, theatre isn’t the only place Lia has experienced success.

Lia has starred in a succession of big-name UK TV shows during her career.

These include the likes of Lewis, The Missing and His Dark Materials.

However, most people will probably know Lia from her starring role in Netflix drama The Crown.

The actress played Wallis, the Duchess of Windsor.

Death In Paradise is back for a new series (Credit: BBC)

Who was Lia cast as in Season 10 episode 5 of Death in Paradise?

In the latest episode, a celebrated concert pianist is murdered one night in his studio.

Catherine’s friendship with the victim’s family puts her in unexpected danger.

Lia’s character, Grace, turns out to be one of the suspects.

Read more: Freddie Archer in Death in Paradise: Actor Steve Edge already has a surprising link to the show!

She’s good friend’s with Catherine, but is she responsible for the murder?

There’s also good news for fans of the long-running series.

It’s only half way through its latest run, but the BBC seems confident viewers will stick around.

As a result, it recently greenlit the series for an 11th and 12th run.

However, there is currently no word as to when the cast will be returning to shoot amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Death In Paradise continues tonight, February 4, and Friday February 5 at 9pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.