Freddie Archer in Death in Paradise: Actor Steve Edge already has a surprising link to the show!

It’s another week, another crime and another guest star in BBC One’s Death in Paradise this Thursday (January 28 2021). But who plays Freddie Archer in Death in Paradise?

When DI Neville Parker finds himself in hospital, he becomes friendly with fellow patient Freddie.

Freddie is played by actor Steve Edge, who you’ll recognise from lots of comedies including Benidorm and Scarborough.

Here’s everything you need to know about Steve – including his surprising link to the show!

Who plays Freddie Archer in Death in Paradise?

Steve Edge plays Freddie Archer in Death in Paradise.

He portrays a patient in the local hospital in Saint Marie.

DI Neville Parker is admitted to the ward with an infected flea bite and befriends Freddie.

And – surprise, surprise – he soon discovers that a hospital ward isn’t necessarily a place of safety.

But is Freddie a goodie or a baddie?

What has Steve Edge been in before?

Steve is perhaps most famous for his roles in Benidorm, Scarborough and Phoenix Nights.

He first appeared as Alan in That Peter Kay Thing in 2000.

Steve went on to star in Peter Kay’s 2001 Phoenix Nights, and the subsequent spin-off Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere in 2004.

He’s had smaller parts in Cold Feet, No Angels, Peep Show, Christmas Lights, Secret Diary of a Call Girl and The Street.

In 2005, he played Doddsy in Mike Bassett: Manager, as well as Sgt. Swithenback in I’m with Stupid.

Steve starred as Clint in The Visit, Terry in The Cup, Mr Styles in Scallywagga and Fergie in Starlings.

He played Billy in Benidorm from 2016 to 2018, and Bigsy in Scarborough.

If you look closely, you’ll spot Steve in the 2014 film Paddington, too!

He plays the security guard at the Natural History Museum in London.

How old is he?

Steve was born on November 2 1972 in Cannock, Staffordshire.

He is currently 48.

Is he married with kids?

Steve got married in August 2014, with friend Jason Manford as best man.

He is godfather to Jason’s twin daughters.

Death in Paradise fans know that Steve’s best mate Jason starred in the show just the week before Steve’s scheduled appearance.

Death in Paradise series 10, episode four

Neville Parker finds himself in need of emergency treatment when a fleabite leads to an infection.

A nurse takes her own life within hours of Neville being checked in.

However, the DI suspects foul play and starts to build a case against his key suspects…

Death in Paradise continues on Thursday January 28 2021 at 9pm on BBC One.

