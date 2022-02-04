Death In Paradise episode 5 cast: Casualty star in first TV appearance since dramatic exit

Death In Paradise episode 5 airs tonight (Friday, February 4) with another all-new episode and fab guests joining the cast.

And you just know there’s another raft of top guest stars.

So who’s in the cast this week and where do you recognise them from?

Former Casualty star Olivia in Death In Paradise (Credit: BBC)

Death In Paradise episode 5: Olivia D’Lima as Ayana Jelani

Poor Olivia plays the victim in this week’s episode – a pop star by the name of Ayana Jelani.

We say poor Olivia because the young actress was also killed off in Casualty only last year.

Olivia played paramedic Fenisha Khatr, who was on her way to her wedding with Ethan. However, catching a lift from ex-boyfriend Matthew things started to go badly wrong.

They argued on the way, and during the slanging match Matthew lost control of the car and it crashed onto some train tracks.

She later died because of her injuries.

Olivia said about her exit: “Fenisha had such a dramatic time on the show that it would have felt wrong for her to just slink off – she deserved drama until the end.

“I feel incredibly honoured to have been able to play out this beautiful love story and be part of an unforgettable Casualty season finale.”

Kate plays Neville’s sister (Credit: BBC)

Death In Paradise episode 5: Kate O’Flynn as Izzy Parker

Neville’s world is thrown into a bit of disarray when his disorganised sister Izzy comes to the island.

And she wastes no time in trying to give his shack a makeover.

Izzy is played by 38-year-old actress Kate O’Flynn, who viewers might spot from recent Sky Atlantic crime drama Landscapers.

In that series, she played DC Emma Lancing alongside Olivia Colman and David Thewlis.

But that’s not all Kate has appeared in recently – she also co-starred alongside Christopher Eccleston and Connie Nielsen in Close To Me.

And get this… Kate also played Alice in the movie Bridget Jones’s Baby.

Do you recognise Camille from Doctor Who? (Credit: BBC)

Death In Paradise episode 5: Camille Coduri as Sandra White

Playing suspect Sandra White, Camille is a familiar face on telly.

The 56-year-old actress is best known for her role as Jackie Tyler – mum to Rose (Billie Piper) – in Doctor Who during the David Tennant years.

Other recurring roles for Camille include the BBC sitcom Him & Her (with Russell Tovey) and most recently King Gary (as Denise).

Add in Edge Of Heaven, Ashes To Ashes and Midsomer Murders, and Camille has had a long career.

Nicholas (left) has had soap experience (Credit: BBC)

Nicholas Asbury as Gerry Wigsworth

Another suspect – Gerry – is played by Olivier Award-winning actor Nicholas Asbury.

And Nick, 50, has had quite the soap past.

In 2016 he played Alastair Burton in Corrie, and then appeared in Emmerdale two years later as Mr Jefford, a cardiologist who tended to Sarah Sugden.

Nick can also boast credits in Call The Midwife, Chewing Gum and the acclaimed BBC Two comedy, Alma’s Not Normal.

In that, he plays Jim.

Actress Leo Hatton (Credit: BBC)

Who else is in the cast?

Rounding off the cast this week is Keir Charles as Dr Mark Fuller. Keir recently appeared in the powerful ITV drama, Stephen.

Also look out for Jack Parry-Jones, who appeared as Jackson in Our Girl, and Leo Hatton.