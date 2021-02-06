Fenisha is a divisive character on Casualty. But who plays her on the BBC medical drama? And what happened with her pregnancy storyline?

Get the answers to these questions and more below..

What job does Fenisha have on Casualty?

Fenisha is a paramedic in the BBC medical drama Casualty.

Who plays Fenisha on Casualty?

Fenisha Khatri is played by actress Olivia D’Lima.

Olivia is believed to be around 34 years old.

Fenisha’s had a rough time of it recently (Credit: BBC)

She shared her delight at gaining the regular role on Casualty via her official Instagram.

Here she shared: “5 months later and I can FINALLY unleash these eyebrows upon the world.

Beyond happy to be the new regular on @bbccasualtyofficial.”

She regularly provides behind the scenes snaps and captions while on set via her Gram.

The star recently shared a series of snaps from an upcoming episode.

Along with the caption: “A few Fenisha faces from ep four showing in four days.

“Other words beginning with f: fast, frickin’, fellow, Fernando, fisticuffs, Ferbie.”

What else has she been on?

To date Olivia’s Casualty role is one of her biggest television roles.

However, she also appeared in the comedy series Twitted Guide to Life.

When did Fenisha first join Casualty?

Fenisha joined Casualty in February 2020.

Fenisha is pregnant on Casualty (Credit: BBC)

What happened between Fenisha and Ethan?

Fenisha and consultant Ethan Hardy had a one-night stand after a drunken night out together.

She felt embarrassed after and decided to decline any further contact.

However, she then found herself pregnant. All while embarking on a relationship with Will Noble, another consultant at the hospital.

Ethan is furious with his one-time lover Fenisha (Credit: BBC)

But upon finding out that she is pregnant – and that he’s not the father – things got complicated.

Will broke up with her when she said she didn’t think she could have an abortion.

Who is the real father of Fenisha’s baby?

Ethan is the father of Fenisha’s baby on Casualty.

Ethan assumed that Fenisha had terminated her pregnancy. However, he is stunned when she returns and is heavily pregnant.

She admits that she hoped she could do raise her child as a single mother – and leave him out of the equation.

When is Casualty next on?

Casualty is on Saturday’s at 8.20 pm on BBC One.

