Actor Luke Bailey is one of the many guest thesps on this week’s explosive double-bill of Death In Paradise, playing Delford Adams.

The episodes – which are set to see the return of DCI Poole – sees Luke play a gardener.

And 37-year-old Luke will become embroiled in a cold case involving his employer – a Russian pianist living on the island of Saint Marie.

But who is Luke Bailey and what has he been in before?

Luke appears in Death In Paradise (Credit: BBC)

Where have you seen Luke Bailey from Death In Paradise before?

Luke started his career in Channel 4’s drama The Illustrated Mum.

But it wasn’t until 2004 where Luke became a household name.

Between 2004 and 2007, Luke played Sam Bateman in Casualty.

He returned in 2015 to mark the exit of his character’s on-screen mum, Tess Bateman (Suzanne Packer).

Luke also appeared in Waterloo Road (Credit: BBC)

What else has he been in?

After leaving Casualty, Luke landed a role in BBC One school soap, Waterloo Road.

He played pupil Marley Kelly, who was seven years Luke’s junior.

Luke also popped up alongside the likes of Jo Joyner and Michelle Keegan in the BBC series Ordinary Lies, and in daytime drama, Moving On.

Last year he appeared in the race drama, Noughts + Crosses on BBC One.

Has Luke quit acting?

After he left Casualty, Luke took a break from appearing in front of the camera.

He told a Waterloo Road fan site: “I quit acting three years ago to concentrate on writing and directing.

“I go up for the odd part but I don’t really take acting as seriously anymore.”

Luke has written a feature film – Code Of Silence – which is currently in pre-production.

Luke is also a musician

There are also more strings to Luke’s bow.

From a young age, Luke has also played in bands.

This includes playing bass in Liverpool-based band Elevaters.

He has also been lead vocalist in blues-rock band Velvet Slow Dogs.

Luke and Holliday were once an item (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is Luke married?

After a lengthy trawl through the internet, it’s obvious to us that Luke likes to keep his private life private.

Although there’s no evidence that Luke is currently in a relationship, nor married, there was one intriguing report.

It claimed that Luke and Strike actress Holliday Grainger had been an item from 2007 to 2011.

The pair starred together in a theatre production in 2013 in Manchester.

