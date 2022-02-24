Dawn French fans gutted as her GMB interview is axed today

Dawn French fans on Twitter were left gutted to hear the news that her Good Morning Britain interview today (Thursday, February 24) had been axed due to a last-minute shake-up.

GMB’s decision to cancel Dawn‘s interview comes amid worrying news that Russia has invaded Ukraine.

Dawn French’s GMB interview axed today

Understandably, @GMB have pulled my interview this morning. — Dawn French 💙🔴🏳️‍🌈 (@Dawn_French) February 24, 2022

Dawn took to her Twitter earlier today to share the disappointing news.

In a tweet to her 572.9k followers, Dawn said that she could understand why GMB had axed her interview.

“Understandably, @GMB have pulled my interview this morning,” the 64-year-old comedian wrote.

Dawn’s interview on GMB was announced by the show’s official Twitter account yesterday.

The 64-year-old was set to talk about her new show – Dawn French is a Huge T**T. The show is set to tour theatres in the UK in the Autumn.

She was also set to talk about her relationship and reunion with French and Saunders co-star, Jennifer Saunders.

How did Dawn French’s fans react?

Dawn’s fans were gutted (Credit: ITV)

Dawn’s fans were understandably disappointed with the news. Many said that they needed Dawn to cheer them up during these worrying times.

“It’s a shame but it is understandable. Take care Dawn,” one of her fans tweeted.

“But we really need some light relief from all this horror,” another said.

“We’d rather have you to cheer us up!” a third wrote.

“If ever there’s a morning we need a bit of Dawn today is it,” another told the star.

“That’s a shame as I would say it would be needed more today than ever,” a fifth said.

What happened on GMB today?

Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway fronted GMB today during a worrying period (Credit: ITV)

Today’s GMB was far more serious in nature considering the worrying news that Russia has invaded Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, ordered the invasion in the early hours of this morning. There have since been reports of explosions hitting Ukraine’s major airports.

Mr. Putin has warned that there will be the ‘greatest consequences in history’ for the Western world should they interfere.

On GMB today, Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway discussed the troubling news and spoke to a number of guests, including General Sir Adrian Bradshaw, about it.

