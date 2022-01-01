Davina McCall admits Rita Ora is struggling on The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer 2022 star Davina McCall reckons fellow panellist Rita Ora is ‘struggling’ with a change to the show.

Davina, 54, indicates her pal is having to alter her sleuthing game for the third series, which is now airing.

However, Davina has no issue with what’s causing issues for Rita herself as she believes it improves the ITV show.

Davina McCall and The Masked Singer rock on in 2022 (Credit: The Masked Singer UK YouTube)

What has Davina McCall said about Rita Ora and The Masked Singer 2022?

Davina believes the difficulty level has been ramped up for 2022 on The Masked Singer.

And she thinks that is a cause for concern for singer Rita, 31, and presented her with issues.

Davina expanded upon how tricky it is to identify who is under the mask: “The difficulty level is off the charts.

“It’s so much harder this year than it ever has been before.

“The clues are much harder, but I think they want to make it harder because it’s entertaining.”

She continued: “I have come to realise that it is more fun watching someone get unmasked when you don’t know because you’re so excited to find out who it is.

“So, it’s a win/win for me. It’s a win if you get it right but it’s also a massive win if you don’t because you think: “Who is it?'”

However, it was when Davina was asked about competition between the panellists that she brought up Rita’s name and her ‘struggles’.

Do comments from Davina McCall hint at Rita Ora not doing as well for 2022? (Credit: The Masked Singer UK YouTube)

‘Rita is slightly struggling’

Davina followed on by suggesting the uptick was proving a strain for Rita.

She reflected: “Rita is slightly struggling because it has all gone to next level harder.

“Rita’s like, ‘I can’t tune into the voices in the same way.'”

It has all gone to next level harder.

However, it turns out Jonathan Ross is enjoying surprisingly good fortunes in the role following the tweak.

Davina added: “Jonathan’s actually doing weirdly well. But Jonathan does know every single human being on the planet because he’s interviewed them or he’s played some kind of game with them.

“He’s got a story about everyone.”

Are The Masked Singer viewers better at guessing than the panellists?

Davina also addressed why it can feel as if fans watching at home might be quicker to work out which famous face is covered up.

She pondered: “I think a lot of it is the fact that when you hear them at home, they sound very different to how they sound in the studio.

“Sometimes I’ve listened at home, after the whole series has been recorded and I thought, ‘how did I not get that?’

“It sounds obvious now, but it sounds very different in the studio. It’s much harder to hear.”

The Masked Singer continues on ITV on Sunday January 2, at 7pm.

