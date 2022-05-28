David Walliams ‘plans for BGT boss Simon Cowell to have a stag do where everyone is in DRAG’

BGT star David Walliams hopes his soon-to-be-married fellow TV judge Simon Cowell will have a cross-dressing stag do.

Simon, 62, is set to wed girlfriend Lauren Silverman – with reports suggesting the wedding could happen in upcoming weeks.

David, however, has told The Sun he hasn’t received an invitation for the big day. And he maintains he has no idea when the nuptials may be.

But the Little Britain star and children’s author has very individual thoughts about how to send Simon off from his life as a single man.

And it mostly involves a big party with male guests in women’s clothes.

Is the world ready for Simon Cowell in drag? Is Simon? (Credit: Britain’s Got Talent YouTube)

David Walliams on a stag do for Simon Cowell

David, 50, joked to the tabloid ahead of the upcoming week of live BGT shows that he’d more than happy to sort a do out for Simon before he finally becomes a married man.

However, he’s not convinced that Simon would go for what he’d suggest.

David said: “I would organise it but I don’t think [Simon] will really want me to.

“I don’t think our tastes would align on a stag night. I would do something like a drag stag, where I say all guys have to go in drag, and I don’t think that is what Simon would actually like.”

David isn’t sure what Simon does or doesn’t have planned (Credit: Britain’s Got Talent YouTube)

David added he reckons such an theme would be Simon’s “worst nightmare”.

But David also indicated he hasn’t been invited to the stag yet, either – suggesting it would be a “thrill” to go.

Has David’s name been missed out by the best man? Surely Simon would want his BGT right-hand man along as he bids farewell to his life as he has known it so far?

We give the Golden Buzzer to David Walliams sorting out the stag do (Credit: Britain’s Got Talent YouTube)

Simon and Lauren’s big day

Additionally, David admitted he hasn’t actually been invited to the wedding yet.

But he remains confident the talent show mogul and Lauren – who share son Eric together – will have a big bash.

Simon and Lauren are expected to marry soon (Credit: Splashnews.com)

David added: “I don’t think it would be in Simon’s style to do a small wedding, as his 50th was a big do and I think if I was Lauren I would want to have a big dress and glitzy, exciting party.

“I’d be surprised if they just ran away to Gretna Green with two other people.”

