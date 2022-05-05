Inside Simon Cowell’s wedding as he ‘prepares to marry Lauren Silverman NEXT MONTH’

Simon Cowell is reportedly set to marry Lauren Silverman at their wedding next month.

The music mogul, 62, is getting ready to tie the knot with Lauren, who is the mum of his son Eric, eight.

Details on the big day are largely under wraps, but knowing Simon it’ll be a very glitzy affair.

Simon will reportedly tie the knot next month! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Simon Cowell wedding

The Britain’s Got Talent judge is organising the nuptials himself.

Deciding to shun “ghastly” wedding planners, the entrepreneur wants to be in charge.

Simon told The Sun: “I am planning it all, otherwise I know what will happen – there will be 600 people and it’ll get out of control, like my 50th birthday party.”

As for the date, it’s whenever Simon says.

Read more: BGT judge Amanda Holden issues warning to Simon Cowell over job

“No one knows when it’s going to be – that’ll be a surprise, even for Lauren,” he joked.

But a source told the outlet that June was in the diary for the loved-up couple.

The happy couple (Credit: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com)

The insider said: “Simon cannot wait to have Lauren as his wife and didn’t see the point in delaying it.

“He has taken charge of the planning and the date has been set for June. The ceremony is going to take place in London, with their son Eric front and centre, naturally.”

The guest list is yet to be confirmed but Simon’s BGT pals Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams are bound to get an invite, as will Ant and Dec.

Simon Cowell partner

Lauren and Simon have been together since 2013 before welcoming their son, Eric in 2014.

The couple apparently fell head-over-heels for each other but never made things official.

But that changed at Christmas last year when the star got down on one knee.

The music mogul reportedly popped the question in Barbados where Simon has a lavish property.

The proposal is thought to have been an intimate affair with only Eric and Lauren’s 16-year-old son Adam, from her previous marriage, present.

Eric will no doubt play a huge role in the couple’s big day.

Simon adores his mini-me and told the Kelly Clarkson show in 2021: “I just cannot imagine my life without him. He’s the most amazing thing that ever happened to me. I adore him.”

ED! has contacted reps for Simon for comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.