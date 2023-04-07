David Dickinson delivers good news for fans following Real Deal blow

David Dickinson has insisted that he is not quitting Dickinson’s Real Deal, despite recent claims.

Widespread rumours have been circulating that the 81 year old will be leaving his namesake show after the next series. However, a spokesperson for Dickinson has now stepped in to shut down the reports.

David Dickinson to leave Real Deal?

Reports that antiques collector David Dickinson would be leaving Dickinson’s Real Deal came to light yesterday (April 6).

An article by MailOnline claimed the presenter would be departing the show later this year to spend more time with his wife. Fans of ITV show Dickinson’s Real Deal, now in its 15th series, could not believe the news.

David has no plans to retire from Dickinson’s Real Deal, a show he still very much enjoys making, and is hugely looking forward working on the upcoming series later this month.

This was later followed up by further speculation that he could be replaced by This Morning‘s Dan Hatfield. However, it now appears that the reports could in fact be fake news as the man himself has broken his silence through his reps.

David Dickinson responds to claims

David Dickinson has now issued some reassuring news to fans following reports he would be leaving Real Deal. A spokesperson for David spoke to the Mirror, denying the claims.

They said: “David has no plans to retire from Dickinson’s Real Deal, a show he still very much enjoys making, and is hugely looking forward working on the upcoming series later this month.”

The statement will no doubt be well-received by fans of Real Deal, which has earnt many loyal fans since it first aired in 2006. It is hard to imagine how the show could possibly continue without its iconic frontman, beloved for his flamboyant personality and fake tan.

However, it appears there will still be some departures to the show. The Mirror also revealed that show regular Cheryl Hakeney has stepped down from the show. The antiques expert is the mother of former Love Island star Zara Holland. She has apparently taken time out of Real Deal to work on the company that she and her daughter co-own.

