Love Island star Zara Holland – who is also a former Miss Great Britain – has escaped jail in the Caribbean.

She appeared in court in Barbados today where she pleased guilty to trying to flee the country with boyfriend Elliot Love after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Instead of jail time, Zara was whacked with a hefty fine for breaching quarantine rules.

This is despite a tourist from Jamaica reportedly being jailed last week for a less serious offence.

Love Island’s Zara Holland has escaped jail in Barbados (Credit: Splash News)

Who is Zara Holland and why did she try and flee the country?

Zara is best known for appearing on the 2016 series of Love Island.

She had sex with fellow contestant Alex Bowen and was subsequently stripped of her Miss Great Britain crown.

Read more: Clap For Carers to return this week under new name

Zara arrived at the court today in a smart black dress and a blue face covering.

She was “intercepted” at the airport earlier this month when they tried to head back to the UK.

The handful who have chosen to ignore our morals, ignore our customs, ignore our laws and guidelines must be held accountable.

When they touched down in Barbados over the Christmas period, Elliot tested positive for the virus.

They were apparently given red wristbands and told to isolate at their hotel until they could be taken to an isolation centre elsewhere on the island.

However, they are said to have cut the wristbands off and booked a British Airways flight home.

They then took a taxi to the airport, where they were stopped by officials.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara Holland (@zaraholland)

Why wasn’t Elliot Love in court today?

Zara appeared in court on her own because Elliot is still in isolation.

The Barbados government has introduced strict laws to ensure tourists do not spread the deadly virus.

As such, Zara was fined $12,000 or £4,417 for breaching the rules.

Read more: Triple whammy of doubts hit Government’s COVID vaccine plans

It was thought she could’ve been landed with up to a year in prison.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley said she was more than prepared to take “necessary action” against rule-breaking tourists.

“I believe that by far the majority of tourists are complying.

“But the handful who have chosen to ignore our morals, ignore our customs, ignore our laws and guidelines must equally be held accountable,” she said.

Zara and her boyfriend tried to flee the country (Credit: Splash News)

Rita Ora also under fire

In other coronavirus rule break news, it’s been reported that Rita Ora has also lost a couple of big-money deals thanks to her reported rule breaks.

The Masked Singer judge is said to have been “quietly dropped” from the latest EE and Apple ad campaigns following apparent rule breaks at the end of last year.

Tell us what you think of our story on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.