This Morning star tipped as new host of Dickinson’s Real Deal

Dan Hatfield is set to replace David Dickinson on Real Deal, reports claim.

TV legend David, 81, is believed to be leaving his hit ITV show after 17 years. A source told MailOnline yesterday (April 7) that the antiques dealer has quit the programme in order to spend more time with his wife.

David Dickinson will reportedly be stepping down from Real Deal later this year (Credit: Splash News)

While the much-loved star will film one more series, Real Deal’s 15th series will be his last fronting the show.

Now speculation is mounting as to who his replacement will be.

Dan Hatfield Real Deal

Reports are today suggesting that TV presenter Dan Hatfield is set to become the new host of ITV’s Real Deal.

Dan Hatfield is rumoured to be the new host of Real Deal (Credit: YouTube)

Yorkshireman Dan, 39, is best known for being This Morning‘s resident Money Saving Expert. A third-generation pawnbroker, he has also previously starred on various shows about pawnbroking, such as ITV’s Million Pound Pawn and Channel 4’s Posh Pawnbrokers.

Now he is apparently being lined up to replace David Dickinson on his hit antiques and collectables show.

Dickinson leaving Real Deal

Rumours of David Dickinson’s departure from his eponymous show came to light yesterday (April 7). The news has no doubt shocked many fans of the antiques dealer. The TV star has of course become a favourite on his long-running show with his jolly personality and fake tan.

Now 81, David has apparently made the decision to step down in order to spend more time with wife Lesley.

An insider on the show said that while “it’s an open secret that David will be leaving the show after filming the upcoming series”, no decisions had yet been made beyond that.

It is unknown whether the show will continue to be known as Dickinson’s Real Deal, or whether we will see it rebrand as “Real Deal” following its iconic host’s exit.

