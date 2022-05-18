David Dickinson on the shame he brought on his family as a younger man

David Dickinson once admitted he “brought shame” on his family when he spent time in prison.

Before his career in TV, David served three years of a four-year prison sentence for mail-order fraud when he was just 19.

The Dickinson’s Real Deal star previously opened up about the ordeal and admitted he “hated every moment”.

David spent time in prison when he was 19

David Dickinson on prison time

Speaking to the Mirror back in 2003, David said: “It didn’t seem real. In those first days, shock was the overriding experience, then, gradually, I accepted this was my own fault.

“I hated every moment, but I knew I had to get through – I vowed I would never do anything to put myself back in this position.

“I had brought shame on my family; I’d been a cocky young thing.”

David has made a name for himself on TV

David served the majority of his time in Strangeways prison in Manchester.

After his prison stint, David decided to rebuild his career and set up his own business.

The shop ran until 1991, before being closed.

Years later, his career moved to television after he concentrated on selling antiques.

He became an antiques expert on This Morning as well as BBC’s The Antiques Show.

David hosts Dickinson's Real Deal

His career break as a TV star came from hosting BBC One’s Bargain Hunt.

Now, he’s known for hosting ITV’s Dickinson’s Real Deal.

The show launched in 2006 and airs on weekday afternoons.

It sees David and other antique experts travel around the UK where they meet people who are looking at selling their aniques.

In 2017, David opened up about being “lucky all his life”.

He told the Mirror at the time: “Coming from a working-class background has helped keep me down-to-earth.

“I remember well not having any money, but now I’m older and I’ve got a foot in both camps.

“I’ve been very lucky all my life, always making money… Maybe I’ve got natural trading ability within my DNA.”

Dickinson’s Real Deal airs on ITV, weekdays, from 2pm.

