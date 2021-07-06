David Dickinson is an antiques expert and TV presenter who you probably know best as host of BBC One’s Bargain Hunt.

The show ran with David as presenter between 2000 and 2004 and became an unexpected smash hit.

David has previously joked that much of his following came from students, as the day-time show was on at the same time “they fell out of bed”.

But how old is the presenter? Is he married and what other TV shows has he presented? More importantly, is his incredible tan real?

Read on to find out more about the Bargain Hunt presenter.

How old is David Dickinson?

David was born on August 16, 1941, which makes him 79 years old. The presenter was born in Stockport in Cheshire and was given up for adoption as an infant. He was adopted by a local couple, the Dickinsons.

He never met his biological mother again, who was originally from Armenia, after the adoption, although they did write to each other later in life.

David Dickinson out shopping in Knightsbridge in 2013 (Credit: NOBLE/DRAPER/SplashNews)

“Coming from a working-class background has helped keep me down-to-earth,” he said in 2017. “I remember well not having any money, but now I’m older and I’ve got a foot in both camps.

“I’ve been very lucky all my life, always making money… Maybe I’ve got natural trading ability within my DNA. By the age of 14, I was buying wheels and selling them to other kids for their go-karts.”

What TV shows has David Dickinson presented?

A chance meeting with a TV producer at a barbecue led to David’s presenting career.

He’s since presented a host of antiques-themed shows, including Bargain Hunt (2000-2004) and Dealing With Dickinson (2005) on the BBC. In 2006, he moved to ITV to present Dickinson’s Real Deal.

He’s also had stints on reality TV, appearing on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me out of Here! in 2005 and Strictly Come Dancing in 2004.

Is he married?

David married his wife Lorna Lesley in 1968. Lorna was a cabaret performer and the couple met in 1960s in a nightclub.

The couple tend to keep their private life quiet, however they did give an interview Hello! magazine in 2017, where Lorne commented on David’s famous tan.

David Dickinson and wife Lorne Lesley married in 1968 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“He’s an absolute sun worshipper. I wheel him out in the morning [on holiday], and he just lies here like this…” she joked.

Speaking about their domestic life, David said:”Lorne lets me think I’m the master of my own home… Any girls who know what they’re doing lets their man think they’re in charge, but we know we’re not really.”

Is David’s tan real?

Despite speculation that David’s tan is fake, turns out it’s the real deal!

David claims his famous tan comes from a combination of his Armenian descent and going on lots of holidays.

“My real secret is getting as many holidays in as I can,” he’s said.

“The funny thing is, I’ve done adverts for tea, beer, McDonald’s… but I’ve never been asked to do a tanning advert. I’d definitely say yes.”

David and Lorne have two children

The couple have two children, Robert and Katrina, who David adopted from Lorne’s previous marriage. They also have three three grandchildren.

