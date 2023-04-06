Dickinson’s Real Deal star David Dickinson is reportedly set to quit the series, dealing the hit ITV show with another fresh blow.

David has been hosting the show ever since it launched 17 years ago in 2006.

The star has reportedly quit the show (Credit: ITV)

David Dickinson set to quit Dickinson’s Real Deal?

David has allegedly quit Dickinson’s Real Deal, it has been reported today (Thursday, April 6).

The show is currently filming for its upcoming series. However, it’s believed that David, 81, has decided to call time on his stint on the programme. The legendary host is reportedly quitting to spend more time with his wife, Lorne Lesley.

However, this isn’t quite the end of David’s showbiz career, according to sources.

Is the star’s stint on the show over? (Credit: ITV)

Has David Dickinson quit Dickinson’s Real Deal?

A source spoke to the MailOnline about the star quitting the show.

“It’s an open secret on Dickinson’s Real Deal that David will be leaving the show after filming the upcoming series,” they said. “He’s absolutely adored fronting the show, it’s been a huge success for the channel and viewers still love it 16 years after it launched.”

It’s an open secret on Dickinson’s Real Deal that David will be leaving the show.

However, they confirmed that it’s not the end of the star’s TV career just yet. “David’s had such an incredible career in Showbiz so far and has no intention of quitting TV for good and is still open to exploring further opportunities,” they said.

Some fans weren’t happy with the news. “No. Why would he ever do this???” one wrote online. “I’ll miss him, show won’t be the same without him – all the best David,” another said.

“He will be greatly missed. A true gentleman and great personality. He has done brilliantly in being able to carry on the show at 81 and looking as elegant as ever. I wish him and his gorgeous wife a great “retirement”,” a third wrote.

However, ITV has since released a statement, denying the reports. “The current series of Dickinson’s Real Deal is in production and filming throughout spring and summer. No decisions have been made on future series beyond that,” a spokesperson for ITV said.

Cheryl is quitting the show (Credit: ITV)

Star quits the show after 14 years

News of David quitting the show comes the day after it was reported that another long-running star of the show was quitting.

Yesterday (Wednesday, April 6) it was reported that Cheryl Hakeney is quitting the show. Cheryl – one of the dealers – has been a regular fixture on the programme for the last 14 years.

In an interview with the MailOnline, Cheryl revealed that she’s quitting the show to work alongside her famous daughter – Love Island star Zara Holland.

“I did the show for 14 years. I was one of the originals but now mine and Zara’s business is booming, unfortunately, I don’t have enough time to film the next series,” she said.

Read more: David Dickinson on the shame he brought on his family as a younger man

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.