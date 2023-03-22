Danny Dyer tipped to crack America as channels ‘clamber to sign him up’ following ‘risky’ EastEnders exit

Danny Dyer has been announced for three new projects since he exited EastEnders at the end of last year, and has even been tipped to crack the US.

The actor played Mick Carter in the soap for nine years before Mick was lost at sea, but it appears the exit was a great decision for Danny.

He is soon set to star in a new Channel 5 drama and is hosting Channel 4’s new reality series Scared of the Dark.

He was also just announced for the star-studded Disney+ drama Rivals.

Danny Dyer: EastEnders ‘risk’ has paid off

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede exclusively told ED! that while Danny’s move from EastEnders was “risky”, it has paid off for the star.

Nick said: “Some people may have thought that Danny Dyer‘s decision to leave BBC stalwart EastEnders was a risk. But in fact, it’s opened Danny up to lots more opportunities.

“He will be soon seen on Channel 4, hosting a new celebrity reality show, and he also presents the hit Netflix show Cheat.

“And he’s just been signed up to star in the Disney+ six-part drama based on Jilly Cooper’s book Rivals, with a whole host of stars.”

Channels will be clambering to sign him in the UK and USA too.

Channel 4’s new reality series Scared of the Dark follows eight celebrities entering a completely pitch-black reality space for eight days. Danny has described it as “proper good telly”.

Danny will have ‘channels clambering to sign him’ in the US

Danny previously admitted his dreams of making it in America.

Speaking on his Sorted with the Dyers podcast: “I would still like to have a go at America. Why the [bleep] not? I’d bring a little documentary crew with me and film the whole thing, and film the failures.”

Now, Nick has predicted that it’s the best time for Danny Dyer to crack the US.

He’s previously been largely unknown in the States, but it looks like that’s likely to change.

Nick told us: “Things are looking great for him and, with less of a hectic schedule, he’s opened himself up to different gigs like hosting.

“It’s a wise move for him to maximise on his popularity. Channels will be clambering to sign him in the UK and USA too.”

