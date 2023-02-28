Mick Carter in EastEnders/Danny Dyer in Heat
TV

Channel 5 releases trailer for Danny Dyer’s first role after EastEnders in Heat

Neighbours fans will recognise the stars in this drama!

By Réiltín Doherty

Channel 5 has released the trailer and first look at Danny Dyer in his first role after EastEnders in new drama Heat.

Danny Dyer left the role of Mick Carter after nine years on the soap, and his next role takes him to Australia.

Heat follows two families who are long-time friends, who venture to a secluded home in the Australian outback for a summer holiday.

As secrets and lies unravel, so do sparks of fire, but will everyone make it out alive?

Steve frowns as he worries in Heat
Danny Dyer plays Steve in Channel 5 drama Heat (Credit: Channel 5)

Channel 5 releases first look at Danny Dyer’s first role after EastEnders

Danny Dyer‘s Mick Carter was lost at sea at the end of EastEnders, and it appears he washed up in Australia!

Danny plays Steve, who goes on a normal holiday with family friends in the Australian outback.

But it turns out everyone in the house has their own secrets, which builds up to a devastating fire.

And not everyone will make it out alive.

Channel 5 also promises the series is a “premium action thriller” and it sounds like it will have us on the edge of our seats.

The cast of Heat pose in promotional photo
Danny Dyer is joined by a few Neighbours stars in the cast of Heat (Credit: Channel 5)

Danny Dyer is joined by Neighbours stars in Heat on Channel 5

The cast of Heat is filled with Australian actors – including three stars of Neighbours.

Richie Morris, who played Levi Canning on the Australian soap, joins the cast.

Jane Allsop, who starred in Neighbours as Lisa Rowsthorn, also joins.

Olympia Valance played the feisty Paige Smith and returned for the final series of Neighbours before it ended last year.

Scottish-Australian actor Darren McMullen also joins the cast; he’s best known for starring in the Australian series Doctor Doctor.

Newcomers Matia Marks, Matteo Annetta and Hunter Hayden also join the cast.

Heat on Channel 5: Watch the trailer here…

Channel 5 has released an exciting teaser trailer for Heat.

The trailer sees a friend say to Steve: “Whatever you think you saw, you’re mistaken mate.”

As scenes of the fire dramatically cut across the screen, Steve (Danny Dyer) screams: “Where is my wife?!”

So much drama!

Heat starring Danny Dyer: Is there a start date?

There isn’t an exact start date for Heat just yet!

Channel 5 has confirmed the series is “coming soon”.

Watch this space for updates on the start date for Heat…

Read more: Danny Dyer’s EastEnders ‘feud’ revealed amid claims it was an ‘open secret’ on set?

YouTube video player

Heat will air on Channel 5 later this year.

So, will you watch Heat? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Channel 5 Danny Dyer EastEnders Heat Neighbours

Trending Articles

Andrea McLean looking down on Lorraine
Andrea McLean bedridden as she undergoes tests: ‘Been poorly for so long’
Nicola Bulley smiling in selfie shown on news
TikToker who ‘filmed police as they took Nicola Bulley’s body from river makes donation to her family’
Julia looking to camera and Madeleine McCann in a red dress
I Am Madeleine McCann girl timeline: Claims, evidence, DNA test demands and backlash
Amy Nuttall looks determined, Andrew Buchan performs in character in Better
Emmerdale star Amy Nuttall ‘crying virtually every day’ after husband Andrew Buchan ‘walked out amid romance with co-star’
Nicola Bulley smiling in selfie shown on news
TikToker who ‘filmed police as they took Nicola Bulley’s body from river makes donation to her family’
Better BBC actors Andrew Buchan and Leila Farzad are in character, Amy Nuttall appears in a scene fromn New Tricks
Better star Andrew Buchan ‘splits from Emmerdale wife’ after ‘falling for’ co-star: ‘It was a huge shock’