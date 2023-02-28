Channel 5 releases trailer for Danny Dyer’s first role after EastEnders in Heat

Channel 5 has released the trailer and first look at Danny Dyer in his first role after EastEnders in new drama Heat.

Danny Dyer left the role of Mick Carter after nine years on the soap, and his next role takes him to Australia.

Heat follows two families who are long-time friends, who venture to a secluded home in the Australian outback for a summer holiday.

As secrets and lies unravel, so do sparks of fire, but will everyone make it out alive?

Channel 5 releases first look at Danny Dyer’s first role after EastEnders

Danny Dyer‘s Mick Carter was lost at sea at the end of EastEnders, and it appears he washed up in Australia!

Danny plays Steve, who goes on a normal holiday with family friends in the Australian outback.

But it turns out everyone in the house has their own secrets, which builds up to a devastating fire.

And not everyone will make it out alive.

Channel 5 also promises the series is a “premium action thriller” and it sounds like it will have us on the edge of our seats.

Danny Dyer is joined by Neighbours stars in Heat on Channel 5

The cast of Heat is filled with Australian actors – including three stars of Neighbours.

Richie Morris, who played Levi Canning on the Australian soap, joins the cast.

Jane Allsop, who starred in Neighbours as Lisa Rowsthorn, also joins.

Olympia Valance played the feisty Paige Smith and returned for the final series of Neighbours before it ended last year.

Scottish-Australian actor Darren McMullen also joins the cast; he’s best known for starring in the Australian series Doctor Doctor.

Newcomers Matia Marks, Matteo Annetta and Hunter Hayden also join the cast.

Heat on Channel 5: Watch the trailer here…

Channel 5 has released an exciting teaser trailer for Heat.

The trailer sees a friend say to Steve: “Whatever you think you saw, you’re mistaken mate.”

As scenes of the fire dramatically cut across the screen, Steve (Danny Dyer) screams: “Where is my wife?!”

So much drama!

Heat starring Danny Dyer: Is there a start date?

There isn’t an exact start date for Heat just yet!

Channel 5 has confirmed the series is “coming soon”.

Watch this space for updates on the start date for Heat…

Heat will air on Channel 5 later this year.

