Former EastEnders star Danny Dyer sparked rumours of a behind-the-scenes “feud” on the soap during a TV appearance last night (February 25).

Danny spoke to chat show host Jonathan Ross last night and was asked if he missed any of his EastEnders castmates.

He said: “I do miss the people there, there’s no two ways about it, but it’s a new chapter for me.”

However, the ex Mick Carter actor then appeared to open up about a secret “feud” with a couple of his former co-stars.

Danny Dyer lifts lid on EastEnders ‘feud’

When Jonathan asked whether there were any of his castmates he disliked, Danny was equally honest.

“There’s a few of them actually, I ain’t going to lie,” he said.

“I won’t say [who], you know. Most of them I love dearly. Not all,” he said.

Jonathan asked: “So they know who they are, though?”

Danny replied: “I would have thought so.”

‘It was an open secret on set’

Today it’s been claimed that Danny had an explosive feud with co-star Steve McFadden.

The Sun alleges that Phil Mitchell actor Steve, 63, disliked Danny as soon as he joined in 2013.

The source claimed: “It was an open secret on set. They rarely worked together.”

Another source alleged: “Steve hated that bosses gave Mick the Queen Vic, which spent so many years being at the heart of the Mitchell family.

“It meant Danny would have maximum screentime. Danny coming in was a big fanfare, and everyone loved him, but Steve didn’t like him.”

There are also claims that “Danny tried to win him over but Steve wasn’t having it”.

And, in the end, it’s alleged that “Danny got sick of him”.

Danny Dyer is said to have had feuds with EastEnders co-stars Jessie Wallace and Steve McFadden (Credit: BBC)

Previous claims Danny ‘wanted to punch’ Steve resurface

Back in 2017, it was claimed that Danny told pals he “wanted to punch” Steve over the feud.

However, the claims were denied by the BBC.

An insider previously alleged to The Sun: “EastEnders might be trying to paint a picture of harmony, but it couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Meanwhile, the Mirror also claims Danny clashed with Jessie Wallace.

A source speculated the pair “didn’t get on” but said they “never let it get in the way of their work”.

