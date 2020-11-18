Danniella Westbrook ‘seeking legal advice’ after Gogglebox family mock her nose

Danniella Westbrook is reportedly seeking legal advice after the Siddiqui family made fun of her nose on Gogglebox.

The former EastEnders star, 47, was left raging after the Channel 4 show mocked her appearance at the height of her cocaine addiction in the 90s.

Taking to Twitter, the actress slammed the series for airing the “derogatory” comments during Friday’s episode.

Danniella Westbrook has hit out at Gogglebox for mocking her nose (Credit: SplashNews.com)

During the show, Baasit asked: “Would you rather have just one giant nostril or would you like to have just one giant eye?”

The Channel 4 star explained that having one eye would make him look like a cyclops, whereas having one nostril would make him look like Danniella Westbrook.

Danniella Westbrook hits out at Gogglebox

The comment left Danniella fuming.

The former soap star tweeted: “Thank you everyone for the support you gave me about the derogatory comments Channel 4 allowed the Siddiqui family to make.

The Siddiqui family made the comments (Credit: Channel 4)

“My manager is seeking legal advice as trolling is not something we should take lightly.

“And I for one am in shock that [Gogglebox creator] Tania Alexander allowed that to make the edit.

“The show has always been a favourite of myself and my family, was a real shame that we had to witness such cruel comments on World Kindness Day.”

Fans rushed to support the star, with one commenting: “I’m so sorry you had to see something like that my lovely, keep fighting and trolling is never acceptable.”

Danniella called the comments ‘derogatory’ (Credit: ITV)

Another said: “Absolutely shameful. Why can’t they just leave @westbrookdanni alone.”

A third added: “Disgraceful! And here we all our saying “be kind “ to each other. Gogglebox has really gone down in my estimation. #shameonyou.”

What happened to Danniella?

Danniella has always been open about her past struggles with drugs.

She previously revealed: “Everyone thinks my lowest point was when I got seen with a hole in my nose.

Something we should take lightly. And I for one am in shock that @Tanialalexander allowed that to make the edit. The show has always been a favorite of myself & my family, was a real shame that we had to witness such cruel comments on world kindness day. #BeKind #c4googlebox — Danniella Westbrook (@westbrookdanni) November 17, 2020

“But my lowest point has been the last four years and not having my daughter in my life, not having certain things in my life.

“I haven’t dealt with it the right way, I haven’t dealt with it the adult way. I have just used.”

Danniella was so addicted to cocaine that her septum – the cartilage that separates the two nostrils – collapsed.

Entertainment Daily has contacted Channel 4 for comment.

