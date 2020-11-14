Gogglebox star Ellie Warner has taken to social media to show off an eye-catching new hairdo.

The 28 year old from Leeds shared a photo of her locks on Instagram ahead of this weekend’s show.

And It’s fair to say that she’s going to turn a few heads the next time she’s out and about.

Ellie isn’t shy when it comes to her appearance, and has often been seen sporting funky hair colours on the show.

But she’s really gone to town this time, having her locks dyed like a rainbow.

Sharing a picture of the new look with her fans, she paid tribute to the salon that gave her the makeover.

She wrote: “Thank you to @tombhair for staying late last week to squeeze me in for a lockdown do.”

Ellie and her sister Izzi have been on Gogglebox since 2015 (Credit: Channel 4)

Ellie’s followers react to her restyle

Ellie’s followers wasted no time in giving a thumbs up to the striking new look.

One gushed: “Loving your hair. Looks fabulous.”

Another agreed: “Wow yassss to the new colour.”

And a third fan added: “OMG why are you so stunning?”

The sisters are popular with Gogglebox viewers (Credit: Channel 4)

Ellie has been a regular feature on Gogglebox since 2015, appearing with her sister Izzi, 25.

She’s proved popular with viewers of the Channel 4 show, who love her combination of quick wit and colourful barnets.

But it’s not just weird and wonderful hair that Ellie is a fan of – it appears she’s also partial to exotic animals.

Ellie’s new pet

Last month, she told her fans on Instagram that she’d adopted a bearded dragon.

The star explained that she’d obtained the reptile from a rescue centre close to where she lives, and had yet to give it a name.

She wrote: “Welcome to the latest addition to the Warner clan!

“He’s still settling in and is currently sulking under a log after his big move, but hopefully he’ll get used to us before long.”

