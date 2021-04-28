The Dani Dyer Surf advert is mercifully being shelved by the washing detergent company to make way for newer .

The means no more ‘Perf with Surf’.

While that’s great news for everyone who found that advert annoying, there’s a whole host still out there that need to be axed.

Here’s our top nine most annoying adverts on TV!

Now the Dani Dyer Surf advert is going, what are our top nine most annoying adverts on the box?

1 Go Compare

Sorry Go Compare, and sorry Wynne Evans.

No matter how you dress things up, you’re still a comparison website.

And having an opera singer with a big twirly moustache singing “Go Compare” at ear-shattering levels wherever customers are isn’t going to make them go and change their electricity supplier.

In this latest advert, the company uses fancy technology to show not one but TWO Go Compare men.

Viewers probably had enough with just the one of them.

2 Just Eat

Wonton on a catamaran? Oodles of noodles? Tacos to the chateau?

Yes, Snoop Dogg has reportedly been paid a whopping £3.5million to spout nonsensical lyrics for the food delivery company.

And, yes there is a catchy jingle in among all the weirdness, but you just can’t get over the fact the Snoop Dogg has just rapped “Wonton on a catamaran”.

3 Dior Sauvage

Ah, Johnny Depp.

Not the world’s most popular man at the moment, and here he goes full loco for a men’s fragrance.

To be fair you could pick any fragrance ad for being utterly bonkers and highly irritating, but this Dior one takes the biscuit.

First showing Johnny living out his rock star fantasies and then driving out into the desert (what’s that massive bison all about?), he ends up burying a necklace in the sand.

FOR NO REASON.

4 Nationwide

It’s a tricky balancing act to achieve.

You want to say something poignant and meaningful about lockdown and how it’s affected all of us in different ways.

You want to come across as caring and sensitive, and tell human stories.

The only problem is that you’re a bank. And you’ve employed a group of people to “talk to themselves” six months in the future.

One half of a newlywed couple even said: “Our honeymoon might be a beer garden, our wedding meal a bag of crisps. But we’ll count our smiles as favours and high fives as wedding gifts.”

Yes, he rhymed crisps with gifts.

5 Savills

The estate agent company opted for something a little different in its latest advert.

A couple sopping wet, walking along a deserted beach on a rainy day (why would you be doing that anyway, but whatevs), are accosted by a house.

A talking house.

Right there, on the beach in the middle of nowhere.

Does anyone else find a stalker talking house on a beach a little bit creepy?

6 Ant and Dec Santander

We’re never quite sure what’s going on here.

Sure, Ant and Dec are TV legends and they’re funny fellas, but these Santander adverts are just strange.

Filmed in a mock documentary style and featuring Ant and Dec as the head of their own bank – Antanddec – we’re guessing it’s supposed to sound like Santander.

Except it doesn’t, and even though the boys trie to poke fun at rubbish banks and their gimmicks, these ads are just not very funny.

7 Marc Jacobs Daisy

Ah, what a lovely scene.

A bevvy of beautiful young women in a summer field, dancing and smiling and wearing daisy chains around their heads.

We all do that, right?

With a dreamy music track behind it (Suicide’s Cheree, music fans), it makes us want summer to happen sooner rather than later.

But then we see what this advert is really for – one of the young women cradles a giant bottle of fragrance (who needs a bottle THAT big anyway?), and we’re back to perfume nonsense yet again.

And if that wasn’t enough, the three women chant ‘Daisy, Daisy, Daisy, Daisy’ over and over again like some strange cult.

8 Claudia Winkleman Head & Shoulders

We love Clauds, we really do, and we understand she probably has to pay for a new kitchen, but aren’t these Head & Shoulders adverts enough now?

There are only so many times she can shake her lustrous fringe at us until it becomes hugely irritating.

And Claudia Winkleman using Head & Shoulders on that amazing hair? We didn’t believe it then, and we don’t believe it now.

9 Any Peloton advert ever

“Heartrate stays up!! Bring that thunder!! Well done Peloton you crushed it!!”

There’s nothing guaranteed to make us do less exercise than watching any Peloton advert ever.

Instead of making us want to jump on to a three-grand exercise bike, they make us want to hide behind the sofa and shovel Maltesers into our mouths.

They’re enough to make you think you’re going to have a heart attack by just watching them.