Nationwide accused of bringing Britain together in hatred of their lockdown ads

If there's one thing compounding the misery of the lack of decent TV during lockdown, it's the annoying adverts that have surfaced.

The relationship between viewers and TV advertisers is testing at the best of times.

But with everyone now stressed out and fed up, it's easier than ever to rile the masses with an annoying commercial.

And top of the list of offenders during this painful period is the new series of Nationwide ads.

The building society has decided to riff off the current coronavirus lockdown situation. But rather than connect to people, the gesture has irritated the majority!

One of the ads features a woman, Lauryn Smyth, filming herself in isolation talking to herself six months in the future.

'Look out for each other'

"Hello me, in six months time," she begins. "First of all, sorry about all the weight gain. In my defence I was housebound and not wearing work trousers."

She then asks how her future self is doing "because we actually mean it at the minute when we're asking".

She then says: "Keep looking out for each other. Don't take each other for granted."

Wonder if she charges by the hour for those pearls of wisdom?

Bride and gloom

Then there's the one featuring the young couple who are due to be getting married.

They start their ad with the bride, Maria, saying: "Among the chaos and confusion, the only certainty I've got is in six months' time we'll be tying the knot."

Groom Matt adds: "Our honeymoon might be a beer garden, our wedding meal a bag of crisps. But we'll count our smiles as favours and high fives as wedding gifts."

Rhyming for added irritation! And Matt might be being slightly optimistic about that beer garden...

The third commercial in the set sees pregnant Deanna tell her future self: "Remember clapping for carers with neighbours after a really wobbly day.

Deanna's asking herself to remember (Credit: Nationwide)

"Remember your friends who self-isolated as strictly as you so they could look after your kid while you gave birth to this one."

Twitter's groaning under the weight of criticism...

Fed up of touchy feely tv ads from banks featuring employees working from home. Particularly dislike the #Nationwide 6 months from now ones. — Acadarchist (@Acadarchist) May 10, 2020

Congrats to #nationwide you consistently come up with the most irritating ads on tv. I’d rather stuff all my cash in a mattress than fund your utter bollocks #nationwideadvert pic.twitter.com/CevMocilpF — Motor Matt (@motor_matty) May 7, 2020

Ughhhhh another shit lockdown #Nationwide Ad... pregnant woman this time.... make them stop aghhhhh 😖😖😖😖🤯🤯 @AskNationwide — Junie Woonie (@The_Evil_Barbie) May 7, 2020

#Nationwide please please please stop your awful adverts they’ve been dire for years, they make me mute the TV or turn over, everyone I know hates them, please scrap the ad company you use & do something else, you’re my building society @AskNationwide & you’re great, but ads r💩 — Junie Woonie (@The_Evil_Barbie) May 7, 2020

Well at least #nationwide are bringing the country together with hatred for their TV ads 😂 #NationwideAdverts So annoying!! — James Westwood 💥 (@JamesCWestwood) May 6, 2020

Why do #Nationwide always make these smugfest tv ads that talk to us as if we didn't know better? Sure they get a reaction but at least ones that people will remember fondly. It'll have the same outcome if not better. — David Sullivan (@DaveDSu) May 11, 2020

Has anyone awarded these Nationwide home shot poetry ads the "Shittest ads of the decade" award yet? No cause to pause, surely?#nationwide #Advertising — Harry Lang (@MrHarryLang) May 11, 2020

TV presenter India Willoughby has also stuck the boot in...

One person noted how often the ads are showing too, relieved to have a break...

We've had a WHOLE Ad break without the annoying #NationWide advert with the shitty actors/actresses and poems #ThisMorning — Fer (@LadyFerny) May 11, 2020

