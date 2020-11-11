Dancing On Thin Ice with Torvill & Dean: ITV confirms festive documentary about skating duo

Dancing On Thin Ice with Torvill & Dean, a new documentary about the iconic skating duo, is coming to screens this Christmas.

ITV has today (Wednesday, November 11) announced a film that will see Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean fulfil a lifelong dream by skating together in the great outdoors.

Torvill and Dean will be travelling to Alaska in Dancing On Thin Ice (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What is Dancing On Thin Ice with Torvill & Dean about?

In the programme, the Olympic champions will travel to Alaska, after they recall how they have wanted to skate free in nature ever since they were younger, when they saw a mural of skaters on a frozen mountain lake.

Luck, however, is against them, as Alaska has experienced its hottest year on record due to global warming, meaning there isn’t much ice around.

As a result, Jayne and Chris’ journey into the middle of nowhere becomes a hunt for wild ice as they look for the perfect spot to dance a special Bolero.

It will see the Dancing On Ice favourites travel using everything from trains to husky sleds, traversing lakes and glaciers in what ITV is promising will be a spectacular trip.

The Dancing On Ice favourites have always dreamed of skating in the wild (Credit: ITV)

When is Dancing On Thin Ice on ITV?

ITV is yet to confirm an exact air date for the programme, which will be on TV over the festive period.

Stephen Fry will narrate the film, which has Archie Baron for Wingspan Productions as its executive producer. Emma Frank will direct the programme, while Helena Braun is on board as producer.

I’ve always dreamed of being out in nature, skating outside and this was the most perfect opportunity to achieve that.

Jo Clinton-Davis, Controller of Factual and Sue Murphy, Head of Factual Entertainment commissioned Dancing On Thin Ice for ITV.

Jayne said: “I’ve always dreamed of being out in nature, skating outside and this was the most perfect opportunity to achieve that, whilst also seeing the reality of climate change with our own eyes.”

Torvill and Dean will be dancing a special Bolero (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What have Torvill and Dean said about their new ITV documentary?

Chris said: “This is an extraordinary chance for us to skate out in the open with no constraints or the barriers of a rink. To discover how quickly the ice is disappearing is truly devastating. We hope it will be a reminder not to take our precious planet for granted.”

ITV said it will encourage viewers wanting to measure and reduce their own carbon footprints to visit a bespoke ITV website for tips on how to do so, details of which will be revealed during the broadcast.

