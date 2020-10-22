Dancing On Ice star Billie Faiers is “definitely out of her comfort zone” as training for the new series steps up, her friend Ferne McCann has revealed.

Billie announced she had signed up to appear on the ITV show earlier this month.

And now pal Ferne has exclusively told Entertainment Daily: “I really am proud of her because this is definitely out of her comfort zone.”

Billie Faiers is taking part in this year’s Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Ferne thinks Billie will be ‘amazing’ on the ice

Last week Billie revealed that she would be skating with pro skater Mark Hanretty and shared a video of herself on the ice.

“I never realised I could be so wobbly yet so stiff at the same time,” she quipped.

However, Ferne has every faith in her pal and said she thinks she’ll be “amazing”.

Speaking to launch her new beauty and pamper range at Poundland, Ferne revealed that she saw Billie earlier this week.

“I saw her briefly, obviously at a distance,” she said.

“I think she’s going to be amazing on Dancing On Ice. She’s never had any ice skating experience before and I think she’s going to be amazing.”

Ferne thinks Billie is going to be “amazing” on the ice (Credit: YouTube)

‘I hope I can go down and support her’

Ferne added that she thinks Billie will “surprise herself and many others” when she takes to the ice on the ITV show for the first time.

“I think she’s going to surprise herself and many others,” Ferne said.

“I so hope I can go down and support her. It would be so much fun to actually go down there and watch her skate,” she added.

She’ll also go laden with goodies from her new range too by the sounds of it.

“I’m definitely going to be giving the girls some of my Poundland range,” Ferne quipped.

Billie, her sister Sam Faiers and Ferne are long-time friends (Credit: Splash News)

Billie will need ‘a good pamper session’

Speaking about the range, Ferne said she loves “a good pamper session” and is proud of the fact that the range with Poundland is accessible to everyone.

Everything in the range costs just £1.

“I think with the situation that many people are in, to have a little pamper session and to treat yourself and look after yourself is really important,” she said.

It sounds like Billie might need a pamper after putting in hours of training on the ice…!

