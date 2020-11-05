Dancing On Ice has hit back at reports the show is facing a ‘crisis’ ahead of the new series.

Many ice rinks up and down the country will close due to coronavirus restrictions that came into force today (Thursday November 5).

A report claimed this meant that contestants and their pro dancer partners will clearly find it difficult to find a place to brush up on their skills.

Rebekah Vardy is one of the new contestants on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Why are Dancing On Ice rehearsals under threat?

The Sun reported that the rink at the show’s studio in Hertfordshire is not yet ready to train on.

And, with the lockdown prohibiting ice rinks to open, rehearsals for the stars – including Denise Van Outen, Billie Faiers, Faye Brookes, Rebekah Vardy and Jason Donovan – could be put on halt.

A source told the newspaper: “Lockdown is affecting many industries, but Dancing On Ice looks set to be hit in a big way.”

The insider said professionals fear they won’t have anywhere to train because council rinks will close.

They added: “Not all of them are near one of the few available UK rinks so it remains to be seen how they’ll get on-ice training.”

What did ITV say about Dancing On Ice?

However, ITV has since issued a response to the claims.

They said: “We’re in constant contact with our entire cast in training and there have been no concerns raised.

All scheduled training is proceeding safely within guidelines and at easily accessible locations.

The hit ITV show is due to return to our screens in January.

Billie Faiers has joined the cast of Dancing on Ice (Credit: ITV)

How has Billie Faiers been getting on training?

One contestant who definitely needs the rehearsal time is reality star Billie Faiers.

Speaking with ED!, her TOWIE pal Ferne McCann said that she’s “definitely out of her comfort zone”.

Ferne said: “I really am proud of her because this is definitely out of her comfort zone.

“She’s never had any ice skating experience before and I think she’s going to be amazing.”