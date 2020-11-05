Holly and Phil on Dancing On Ice
TV

Dancing On Ice: ITV hits back at reports show is in ‘crisis as lockdown forced training shutdown’

Where will contestants train?

By Paul Hirons
| Updated:

Dancing On Ice has hit back at reports the show is facing a ‘crisis’ ahead of the new series.

Many ice rinks up and down the country will close due to coronavirus restrictions that came into force today (Thursday November 5).

A report claimed this meant that contestants and their pro dancer partners will clearly find it difficult to find a place to brush up on their skills.

Vardy
Rebekah Vardy is one of the new contestants on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Why are Dancing On Ice rehearsals under threat?

The Sun reported that the rink at the show’s studio in Hertfordshire is not yet ready to train on.

And, with the lockdown prohibiting ice rinks to open, rehearsals for the stars – including Denise Van Outen, Billie Faiers, Faye Brookes, Rebekah Vardy and Jason Donovan – could be put on halt.

A source told the newspaper: “Lockdown is affecting many industries, but Dancing On Ice looks set to be hit in a big way.”

The insider said professionals fear they won’t have anywhere to train because council rinks will close.

Read more: Dancing On Ice professionals line-up announced as fans share disappointment over missing skaters

They added: “Not all of them are near one of the few available UK rinks so it remains to be seen how they’ll get on-ice training.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Faye Alicia Brookes (@faye_brookes) on

What did ITV say about Dancing On Ice?

However, ITV has since issued a response to the claims.

They said: “We’re in constant contact with our entire cast in training and there have been no concerns raised.

All scheduled training is proceeding safely within guidelines and at easily accessible locations.

“All scheduled training is proceeding safely within guidelines and at easily accessible locations.”

The hit ITV show is due to return to our screens in January.

Billie Faiers
Billie Faiers has joined the cast of Dancing on Ice (Credit: ITV)

How has Billie Faiers been getting on training?

One contestant who definitely needs the rehearsal time is reality star Billie Faiers.

Speaking with ED!, her TOWIE pal Ferne McCann said that she’s “definitely out of her comfort zone”.

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

Ferne said: “I really am proud of her because this is definitely out of her comfort zone.

“She’s never had any ice skating experience before and I think she’s going to be amazing.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Don't Rock The Boat, Craig, Victoria and Adam
Don’t Rock The Boat: Adam Thomas praised for defending Craig Charles in Victoria Pendleton row
Beverley Callard coronation street
Coronation Street: Beverley Callard announces her dog Norman has died
Four in a Bed Mike and Del
Four In A Bed: Pre-order breakfast rule baffles Channel 4 viewers
Princess Diana music
Princess Diana had no ‘airs and graces’ and was ‘dead excited’ to meet 80s pop stars, Pat Sharp reveals
Piers Morgan celebrates huge ratings success for US Election special on GMB
GMB: Piers Morgan celebrates huge ratings for US election special
Phil and Holly during This Morning Spin to Win
This Morning: Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby stunned as Spin to Win caller answers from hospital