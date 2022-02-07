This Morning viewers praise Bez as he makes shock Dancing On Ice confession

Dancing On Ice star Bez has revealed who he would like to see win the skating competition.

The Happy Mondays musician scored 20 points for his performance to I’m On My Way with Angela Egan during last night’s show (February 6).

Just hours after dodging the skate off, Bez appeared on This Morning to discuss his time on the ITV programme.

Dancing On Ice star Bez appears on This Morning

Bez joined Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond as he opened up on his DOI journey.

During the segment, the star explained that he’s backing a number of his fellow contestants to win – but doesn’t see himself in the final.

After Alison quizzed him on a potential winner, Bez confessed: “Well it is hard to say, because I really get on with everybody.

“I think after watching Connor last night, he’s come up leaps and bounds. He’s my outside favourite.

“It could be any of the top three skaters. Regan, Brendan or Kimberley. Kimberley maybe… it would be nice to see a woman win it this year.”

Holly added in: “It could still be you. You never never know.”

However, Bez graciously responded: “You know, I think when it gets to the final, it should be judged by your skating skills.

“I think the best skaters should be in there.”

Bez also admitted that he was shocked after dodging the bottom two last night.

If it was a true skating competition, I’d be long gone

Rachel Stevens was sent home after facing the skate off with Kye Whyte.

He continued: “I can’t believe it because if it was a true skating competition, I’d be long gone. Thanks to the viewers and the people getting behind and supporting me for keeping me in each week.

“I thought I was going out last week, and my heart was going.”

Bez praised by This Morning viewers

Viewers were quick to praise Bez as he appeared on the ITV show today.

On Twitter, one said: “#ThisMorning Love Bez. At least he skates on his own. Good on him. Hope he stays in.”

Another added: “Bez is a ray of sunshine #ThisMorning.”

A third wrote: “Bez is such a nice guy! #ThisMorning.”

In addition, a fourth posted: “He cracks me up, he is pure joy, but so happy with it. He’s like a happy dog #Bez #ThisMorning.”

A fifth tweeted: “Bez deserves to win Dancing On Ice #ThisMorning.”

However, one critic posted: “Bloody ridiculous that Bez got through again ruining the chances of other dancers – he is nothing but a joke – and not even a funny one! #ThisMorning.”

