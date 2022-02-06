ITV ‘has big plans’ for Bez despite his struggles on Dancing On Ice

ITV bosses reportedly have “big plans” for Bez despite his struggles on Dancing On Ice.

The Happy Mondays star, 57, has not made huge progress on the ice skating competition show but for channel bosses it doesn’t matter.

Dancing On Ice star Bez has become a hit with ITV bosses (Credit: ITV)

Reports claim that the channel wants to plan long term projects with him for long after he exits Dancing On Ice.

He has “gone down a storm” with viewers, according to The Sun.

Such is his popularity, Bez is even tipped as a potential winner to the show despite being barely able to skate.

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Phillip Schofield confirms Stephen Mulhern will replace him

Producers are now desperate to work with him in the future for the channel.

A source told the newspaper: “Bez has been the unlikely star of the series. ITV regularly hold viewers panels and everyone is saying how much they love him. He’s got a natural charm which viewers are warming to.

Bez lined up for post Dancing On Ice shows

“And younger fans of the show, who had no clue who he was when the programme started, are loving watching videos of him on YouTube during his Happy Mondays days.”

The source added: “ITV knows that they need to move fast. He’s already a key part of Gogglebox on Channel Four and he’s said he’d be up for doing Strictly on the BEEB one day too.”

But could Bez win Dancing on Ice? (Credit: ITV)

The insider said that’s why “producers are looking at other programmes on ITV” that Bez could “be well suited for”.

They insisted that I’m A Celebrity is an “obvious one”.

However, bosses apparently would love to get him on “more prime time shows as well because he’s proved really popular with viewers and they think he will drive up ratings”.

ED! has contacted reps for ITV for comment.

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Brendan Cole speaks out over ‘furious row with taxi driver’

Bez survived on Dancing On Ice last week – much to the fury of viewers.

Even though he avoided the skate-off, viewers were raging that he stayed on the show.

One disgruntled viewer said: “What a mockery, Bez not in the bottom two #DOI #DancingOnIce.”

Do you want to see more of Bez? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!