Dancing On Ice viewers were not happy after Bez made it through to the next stage of the series.

The Happy Mondays star, 57, survived after his Indiana Jones routine on the rink last night (Sunday January 30).

Ria Hebden was knocked out of the show after losing to Rachel Stevens in a skate-off.

But even though Bez avoided being sent home – and came in for compliments from the judges – some of those watching at home were not impressed by his continued presence on the ITV programme.

Dancing On Ice ‘Movies Week’: How Bez performed

In his second proper outing on the rink with Angela Egan, Bez pulled out a forward roll and came up against snakes.

He also wore an Indiana Jones-style fedora on top of his helmet, which host Holly Willoughby didn’t originally realise he was wearing.

Bez picked up marks of 4.5 across the board from the judges, which he was delighted with.

And it seems Christopher Dean detected some improvement since Bez’s first performance, too.

‘You won’t be defeated’

Christopher, 63, told Bez he could see progress – and is already looking forward to seeing more from him.

The judge said: “I have to say – listen to me carefully – you’re getting better.

“There was more content. You were covering the ice. We had props, we had a roll. Whips! It was all there.

Please carry on and I can’t wait for next week’s act.

“But seriously, I know you find this challenging – but you won’t be defeated, I know that. And that impresses me immensely so please carry on and I can’t wait for next week’s act.”

How viewers reacted

While Bez’s routine amused some viewers, other DOI fans made it clear on social media they were not as appreciative of his skating skills.

One disgruntled onlooker harrumphed: “What a mockery, Bez not in the bottom two #DOI #DancingOnIce.”

Another person predicted he ‘has’ to leave soon. They wrote: “Quite surprised at the #DancingOnIce result tonight. Both Ria and Rachel skated really well. Bez has to be out next week, it’s not fair #DOI.”

And someone else tweeted their unhappiness: “I’m beyond upset Bez survived this week’s elimination #DancingOnIce #DOI.”

Another Twitter user suggested they’d feel very hard done by in other contestants’ skating boots.

“Honestly if I was a contestant on Dancing On Ice and I went home before Bez I would have thrown a huge temper tantrum #DOI,” they wrote.

In addition, someone else seethed: “Whoever is voting for Bez on #DOI needs to give their head a wobble!”

However, others were thrilled to see Bez skate another week.

One said: “I’m glad Bez got through, not only is he fun to watch but he has gotten better.”

Another wrote: “People moaning about Bez getting through, well he’s funny and entertaining and he done more skating this week than Sally out of Corrie did.”

Dancing On Ice 2022 continues on ITV on Sunday February 6 at 6pm.

