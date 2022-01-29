Dancing On Ice star Kye Whyte has been dealt a blow after “sustaining an injury” that rules him out of this Sunday’s show (January 30).

Kye had been due to dance with his skating partner Tippy Packard.

However, ITV has announced that he “will not perform” after the “upsetting” injury.

Kye is partnered with Tippy Packard on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

What did Dancing On Ice say about Kye?

A spokesperson for Dancing On Ice said: “During rehearsals for this Sunday’s show, Kye fell on the ice and sustained an injury and will therefore not perform in this weekend’s show.”

The star himself called it an “unfortunate accident”.

In a statement released this morning (January 29), he said: “It’s an unfortunate accident.

“I’ve trained and worked hard with Tippy [Packard] to perform this weekend.

“For me, as an athlete, I’m used to stuff like this happening where you get injured and can’t compete.

“I’m more sad for Tippy, she’s worked hard so not being able to skate is obviously upsetting.

“We both really wanted to do this number, it’s a cool performance and we put a lot of effort into it.”

However, he ended his statement on an upbeat note.

Kye concluded: “I was so happy and excited for everyone when they skated last weekend. I was watching and couldn’t wait to skate this Sunday. I’ll be there cheering everyone on!”

Who else has been injured?

The show is living up to its reputation as one of the most dangerous on TV.

Rachel Stevens was forced to pull out recently after hurting her wrist in a fall.

She will skate for the first time this weekend.

Connor Ball also had a “horror fall” with his pro partner Alexandra Schauman.

Bez, meanwhile, has been so accident prone that he skated in a helmet on the first live show.

Dancing On Ice is on Sunday on ITV at 6pm.

