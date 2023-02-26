Dancing On Ice tonight: Viewers fume over unfair treatment of celebrities

Dancing On Ice tonight (Sunday, February 26) was another themed edition of the show – props night!

However, viewers were unhappy with some of the props some of the celebrities were given, with some branding the decisions “unfair”.

Nile and Olivia had to skate with a double bed (Credit: ITV)

Props night on Dancing On Ice tonight

Tonight’s edition of Dancing On Ice was props night!

The celebrities and their skating partners all had to incorporate a prop into their dance during tonight’s show.

Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer were given a surfboard to dance with.

The Vivienne and Colin Grafton incorporated a chequered flag into their skating performance.

Siva Kaneswaran and Klabera Komini had to perform with a rowing oar.

Additionally, Carley Stenson and her partner, Mark Hanretty, had to skate with a feather boa.

Meanwhile, Nile Wilson and his skating partner, Olivia Smart, were lumbered with a double bed.

Mollie Gallagher and Sylvain Lonchambon were also given a bigger prop in the form of a luggage trolley.

Viewers were unhappy with some of the props (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam prop choices

However, some viewers were unhappy with some of the props given to some of the celebrities.

Many took to Twitter to complain.

“So one person gets a double bed and another gets a feather boa. How is that fair?” one viewer tweeted.

“There is a bit of a difference with these props – bit easier with a feather boa than a double bed,” another fumed.

“I’m so pressed at the FEATHER BOA how is that even fair? Carly should of went out ages ago,” a third Dancing On Ice fan wrote.

“A feather boa?? That’s not exactly fair! The last one was dancing with an airport trolley!” another said.

“Some get a trolley or a surf board while the favourites get a flag or a feather boa?” a fifth tweeted.

Holly’s dress divides on Dancing On Ice tonight

In other Dancing On Ice-related news, Holly Willoughby’s dress had viewers talking tonight.

The star was wearing a handmade black and pink off-the-shoulder dress.

The stunning dress featured a thigh-high split and a floor-length pink skirt.

However, viewers were divided. Some fans weren’t liking it.

“What the hell is Holly wearing pls,” one viewer tweeted.

“Holly’s dress looks ridiculous,” another said.

However, some were loving it.

“Ooo! This dress is very unique I love it,” one viewer commented on Holly’s Instagram.

“Always nailing the looks,” another said.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday, February 5 on ITV1 and ITVX.

