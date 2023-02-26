Carley Stenson and Mark Hanretty, Siva Kaneswaran and Klabera Komini on Dancing On Ice tonight
Dancing On Ice tonight: Sixth celebrity eliminated from competition

They just missed out on the semi-finals

By Robert Emlyn Slater
Dancing On Ice tonight (Sunday, February 26) saw the sixth celebrity eliminated from the competition.

Carley Stenson became the latest star to leave the show after being voted off following the dreaded skate-off.

Carley Stenson and Mark Hanretty on Dancing On Ice tonight
Carely was eliminated tonight (Credit: ITV)

Carley Stenson eliminated from Dancing On Ice tonight

Tonight’s edition of Dancing On Ice saw Carley eliminated from the competition.

She faced Siva Kaneswaran in the skate-off, however, the judges opted to save Siva instead.

Carley struggled to hold back her tears as she spoke about her time on the show.

“It’s been a tough week for both of you,” Holly told the couple.

“It’s just got harder,” Carley said, fighting back tears.

Mark, her skating partner, then branded her a “good human”.

“I’m going to miss this man,” Carley then sobbed.

“I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s all a bit of a blur right now but yeah, I really enjoyed it,” she said.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby speaking to a crying Carley Stenson and Mark Hanretty on Dancing On Ice tonight
Carley looked devastated to be leaving (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to Carley leaving

Fans were gutted upon learning that Carley would be leaving the show.

“Devastated for Carley and Mark one of my favourites!! She’s been amazing! Be proud guys you’ve been a privilege to watch,” one viewer tweeted.

“Are you [bleeping] kidding me That’s it I’m done with Dancing On Ice,” another wrote.

“So gutted, I’ve loved Carley and Mark SO much and really thought they’d be there until the end,” a third said.

Others were just happy to see Siva through to the next round.

“Siva deserved to stay,” one viewer tweeted.

Carley Stenson and Mark Hanretty on Dancing On Ice tonight
Viewers were divided (Credit: ITV)

Fans fume at unfair treatment of celebrities on Dancing On Ice tonight

Elsewhere on tonight’s show, viewers were left furious at the treatment of some of the celebrities on tonight’s show.

This week’s theme was props – meaning the celebrities all had to incorporate a prop into their performance.

Some couples had big and heavy props to skate with. Nile Wilson, for example, had to incorproate a double bed into his performance.

On the other hand, some celebrities had smaller, lighter props to deal with. Carley Stenson, for example, skated with a feather boa.

Fans, as expected, weren’t happy, with some wondering how the choice of props for some stars was “fair”.

“So one person gets a double bed and another gets a feather boa. How is that fair?” one viewer fumed.

“A feather boa?? That’s not exactly fair! The last one was dancing with an airport trolley!” another wrote.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday, February 5 on ITV1 and ITVX. 

Week 3: Carley and Mark skate to Anything Goes | Dancing on Ice 2023

Do you think Carley should have left? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think. 

