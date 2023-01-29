Dancing On Ice tonight (Sunday, January 29) saw the second celebrity eliminated from the show.

Michelle Heaton became the second star to leave the show, and fans were furious.

The Liberty X singer was the second to be eliminated (Credit: ITV)

Michelle Heaton eliminated from Dancing On Ice tonight

Tonight’s edition of Dancing On Ice saw Michelle Heaton become the latest star to leave the show.

In a change to the format, the couple with the lowest combined judges’ score and viewer votes was eliminated straight away. This meant that were was no skate-off tonight.

Unfortunately for Michelle and Łukasz Różycki, they were the unlucky couple this week. It was between them and Patsy Palmer.

“Gutted. Yeah, I’m just gutted,” Michelle said.

“I’ve loved every second of it, and I loved everything I just did there with this man – who’s just been amazing,” she then continued.

“I’m just so sorry it’s been cut short.”

Viewers were not happy (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice fans react to Michelle leaving tonight

Fans of the show were furious to see Michelle eliminated from the show.

Many a Dancing On Ice viewer took to Twitter to air their thoughts.

“Michelle and Lukasz did not deserve to go!!!” one viewer tweeted.

“I’m sorry but that is absolutely the wrong result there. She was under marked whilst others were way over marked. They had it in for her,” another then said.

“Not sure Michelle deserves that,” a third wrote.

Additionally, a third then said: “Aww Michelle, that was the wrong decision.”

“Wrong decision,” another said.

Holly and Phillip announced a major format change (Credit: ITV)

Fans divided over major format change

Tonight’s edition of Dancing On Ice saw the show undergo a major format change.

As Phillip and Holly repeatedly explained during the show, there would be no skate-off tonight.

Viewers were divided over the change, with some branding it “brutal”.

“It’s brutal there’s no skate-off,” one viewer said.

“No skate-off tonight, should be like that every week,” another then wrote.

Additionally, a third then ranted: “No skate off. No point.”

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday, February 5 on ITV1 and ITVX.

