Dancing On Ice viewers fume as they insist Siva Kaneswaran ‘robbed’ in semi-final

Dancing On Ice viewers were left fuming after Siva Kaneswaran’s scoring last night before his elimination.

The Wanted singer, 34, and his professional professional ice skating partner Klabera Komini left the competition on Sunday’s semi-final after being in the bottom three with Coronation Street actress Mollie Gallagher and Joey Essex.

However, the judges chose to save Joey, putting a stop to Siva and Mollie’s time on the show.

Joey, The Vivienne and Olympian Nile Wilson are the three remaining celebrities who will battle it out in next week’s live final.

Taking to Twitter, many fans felt that Siva had been ‘robbed’ of higher scores.

One person said: “Siva undermarked this week and should have gone through. His skate was smooth, very beautiful and full of emotion. Siva – you were robbed!”

Another wrote: “I’m sorry but WHAT. Mollie and Siva were undermarked!!”

Someone else added: “That was beautiful and full of emotion and very much undermarked. I would definitely definitely have put him through to the final above The Vivienne. I guess I know who the judges favourites are.”

Siva dedicated his performance to his late bandmate Tom Parker (Credit: ITV)

Another tweeted: “Robbed king, undermarked every week!”

Giving his closing words after his elimination, Siva said: “I’ve done everything I’ve aimed to do on this so, I’m just so happy, I’m proud of all of us, we’ve done so well.”

Furthermore, he also shared a joint Instagram post with Klabera. The caption: “GOLD FOREVER. #dancingonice #siva #iceskating #proskater.”

Taking to the comment section, one person said: “Absolutely beautiful. You deserved 10s for that skate and bravery. It had me in tears. Well done voted for you several times.”

A second wrote: “Robbed defo didn’t agree with decision tonight of public. But proud you xx.”

“Gutted you didn’t get any further but you’ve done Tom proud and that’s all that matters. You’re a winner regardless of the vote,” another added.

In addition, a fourth person commented: “You both have done so well. You’ll always be the winner to me #teamsiva.”

Siva dedicated his semi-final performance to his late bandmate Tom Parker, who died last year from brain cancer.

Furthermore, Tom’s wife Kelsey sat in the audience supporting Siva’s emotional tribute.

