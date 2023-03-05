Fans were up in arms over who left Dancing On Ice tonight (March 5) as not one but two couples were eliminated from the show.

Hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield had previously revealed that two celebrities and their skating partners would be leaving the show in the semi-final.

And, after battling it out for votes from both the viewers and judges with two routines, the results were in.

Mollie Gallagher was one of the stars who left Dancing On Ice tonight (Credit: ITV)

Who left Dancing On Ice tonight?

Hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield revealed the couples who were heading into the skate-off.

Siva Kaneswaran, Joey Essex and Mollie Gallagher found themselves preparing to skate again.

And, after giving it their all, it was up to the Ice Panel to make their decision.

With a place in next weekend’s final at stake, tensions were running high.

However, asked by Holly and Phil to reveal their decision, the judges duly obliged and announced they would be sending Joey Essex through to the final.

This meant Siva and Mollie were eliminated from Dancing On Ice tonight.

Joey and Vanessa made it to the final (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

Those watching at home were furious – and some went so far as to accuse the show of being a “fix”.

One said: “Like you couldn’t have predicted these eliminations before the show started.”

Another added: “Obvious they were going to save Joey!”

A third commented: “It was obvious who they wanted in the final.”

“That was a fix!” another blasted.

“It was obvious Joey was going to make it before they even stepped onto the ice,” another alleged.

“Total fix on #dancingonice to save Joey! He was stumbling and clunky in that dance off compared to the other two,” another claimed.

“Fix Fix Fix,” another claimed.

Another said: “I’m sorry but there is no way Joey should be in the final over Mollie and Siva!!”

Not everyone felt the same, though.

One viewer said: “Well done to Joey, great skate. As for Siva and Mollie. Aan absolute delight to watch you both grow as performers on the ice. Brilliant stuff.”

“Well done Joey… oh man I’m so sad that we won’t get to see Siva or Mollie any more,” said another.

Siva was eliminated in the semi-final (Credit: ITV)

Who is in the Dancing On Ice final?

The Dancing On Ice final takes place next Sunday (March 12) on ITV1.

Skating to win the 2023 series are Joey Essex, The Vivienne and Nile Wilson.

So who will emerge victorious and be crowning the winner of Dancing On Ice 2023?

Well you’ll have to tune in next week to find out!

