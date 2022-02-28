Dancing On Ice: Sally Dynevor’s elimination has viewers all saying same thing

Dancing On Ice star Sally Dynevor was eliminated last night alongside professional partner Matt Evers.

The Coronation Street legend has delighted many viewers throughout the series with her performances.

However, on Sunday evening, it was Sally‘s time to leave the competition and viewers all had the same thing to say.

Sally left Dancing On Ice last night (Credit: ITV)

Sally Dynevor leaves Dancing On Ice

The judges voted to save fellow contestant Kye Whyte, meaning Sally and Matt were sent packing.

Sally told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: “I have had the time of my life.

“I can’t tell you how much I’ve loved doing this show.”

Sally and Kye were in the skate-off (Credit: ITV)

She went on to thank the people behind the scenes and her partner Matt.

Sally told Matt: “I couldn’t have got through this Matt without you, you have been such a strength to me.

“I’m going to miss you so much. But we’ll stay friends!”

Viewers shared their thoughts on Twitter, with many saying it was Sally’s time to leave.

One person said: “Sally is such a lovely person but it was definitely her time to go tonight. I think she was probably relieved too!”

Viewers said it was Sally’s time to go (Credit: ITV)

Another tweeted: “Sally is a lovely lady but it is time to go.”

One added: “Sally going was probably now the right decision. Nowhere near as much confidence as everyone else.”

Another said: “Who would have thought Sal from Corrie would be such a beautiful elegant dancer?

“Sad to see lovely Sally go but the right decision.”

Meanwhile, earlier in the show, Sally and Matt skated to You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real).

Sally and Matt had to perform with a chair (Credit: ITV)

It was Props Week, meaning the couples had to introduce a prop into their routine.

Sally and Matt had a chair to try and incorporate into their performance.

However, many viewers weren’t happy as they claimed it meant Sally barely had to skate.

The actress received criticism for hardly skating on her own during her time on the show.

After it was revealed Sally would have a chair, one viewer wrote on Twitter: “Sally’s got the chair lol – of course she has, no skating required.”

What else did viewers say?

Another added: “When I found out Sally was using a chair as a prop I thought less skating this week!”

One said: “I knew once Sally got assigned the chair that she would spend 99% sat in it rather than actually skating on ice.”

However, others loved Sally’s routine as one gushed: “Some of you are just so mean to Sally yes she’s the weakest but at least she looks elegant in her performances unlike Bez.”

Another said: “Sally should be so proud of herself. What an amazing journey she’s been on, and her last skate was beautiful.”

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV, Sunday March 6, at 6:30pm.

