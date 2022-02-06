Dancing On Ice star Sally Dynevor will be supported by a former Coronation Street co-star tonight after she expressed fears
Dancing On Ice: Sally Dynevor supported by former Corrie co-star

All the way from Weatherfield!

By Robert Leigh

Dancing On Ice star Sally Dynevor will have a familiar famous face cheering her on the ITV skating series tonight.

And the soap favourite will no doubt be grateful for additional support after recently opening up about her skating fears.

The Sally Metcalfe star, 58, appeared on Loose Women earlier this week – noting her performance this evening could be challenging.

Sally Dynevor has concerns about her third performance on Dancing ON Ice
Sally has concerns about her third performance on the ice tonight (Credit: Dancing On Ice YouTube)

What did Sally Dynevor say about DOI this week?

The Coronation Street actress sat alongside skating partner Matt Evers in the TV appearance on Thursday (February 3).

She admitted their third performance on the rink is likely to be their toughest yet.

Nonetheless, Sally remains hopeful she won’t let herself down.

Read more: Dancing on Ice star Sally Dynevor: Is she leaving Coronation Street?

She said: “I like being up in the air but this weekend is going to be tricky because Matt’s trying to get me to skate on my own and that’s really scary.”

Sally continued: “Me just skating on my own for one minute is massive.

I just don’t want to fall over live on television.

“I just don’t want to fall over live on television, I think that’s the terrifying thing.”

On her way to see Sally Dynevor in Dancing On Ice
On her way to see Sally Dynevor in Dancing On Ice (Credit: Instagram)

Dancing On Ice support for Sally?

Hopefully Sally’s nerves as she attempts new moves on the rink won’t hold her back.

But at least she will have a close former colleague on hand rooting for her in the arena.

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Phillip Schofield confirms Stephen Mulhern will replace him

And that’s because it seems Helen Flanagan – who played her on-screen daughter Rosie Webster – has made the trip south from Manchester to watch her soap mum in action.

Sally re-shared an Instagram Story from Helen this afternoon which read: “Driving down to watch Sally in DOI.”

Helen Flanagan is a mum-of-three
Helen Flanagan is a mum-of-three (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Mum-of-three Helen, 31, last appeared on the cobbles in the summer of 2018.

But it is clear the co-stars still retain a lot of friendship.

Dancing On Ice continues tonight, Sunday February 6, on ITV from 6pm.

