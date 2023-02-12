The results of Dancing on Ice are in and fomer EastEnders star Patsy Palmer was eliminated.

Patsy and partner Matt Evers faced Darren Harriott in the skate off after scoring the two lowest scores of the night.

She had previously faced the skate off last week against Ekin-Su, but had survived.

Patsy Palmer and Matt Evers were sent home (Credit: ITV)

Dancing on Ice results: Patsy Palmer eliminated

Earlier in the night Patsy had performed to the Spice Girls Spice Up Your Life. She’d managed to bag her highest score of the series so far.

Meanwile, Darren and his partner Tippy had performed to Wham track, I’m Your Man.

After they both performed in the skate off they spoke to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

“It’s wonderful, such a great experience, we’re all so blessed tonight,” Patsy said after her performance.

Darren said after his skate: “I’m glad I got to skate again, gutted to be in the skate off, but it’s all good. I love Patsy as well.”

The judges had the final vote as each one revealed who they were saving.

Ashley Banjo chose to save Darren, Oti Mabuse also agreed with him. Christopher Dean voted for Darren and Tippy too, and head judge Jane Torvill also went for him, making the vote unanimous.

After her elimination, Patsy said: “I’ve met the best people ever, we’ve been like one big family, everyone on this show is truly, truly beautiful people.”

She added: “I’ve proved that I can to myself, and exceeded what I thought I could do, so I’m genuinely proud of myself.”

Patsy faced Darren in the Dancing On Ice skate-off (Credit: ITV)

Fans react

Those watching at home weren’t surprised.

Earlier in the show, Nile Wilson had topped the leaderboard with all nines, and Carley Stenson and The Vivienne hadn’t been far behind.

Viewers feel those three, along with Joey Essex, are leaps and bounds ahead.

However, they felt it was Patsy’s time to go.

“A stronger skate from Darren. No brainer he’ll stay. Very gentle with lifts,” shared one.

“Has to be Darren going through but unfortunately I don’t think he will last much longer. Joey and Nile are miles ahead,” said another.

A third agreed: “I think it was Patsy’s time to go anyway.”

Someone else was gutted to see Matt go out, but understood: “NOOO Matt Evers, totally gutted for Patsy Palmer too obviously but think it was her time sadly. Also what better way to go out than to the legendary Spice Girls and an actual video message from Baby Spice herself

right?”

“Predictable skate-off, either way would’ve been an acceptable result,” said one more.

Next week is Movie Week, but who will impress – and who’ll be going home?

Dancing on Ice continues next Sunday, February 19, on ITV

