Oti Mabuse breaks silence after Dancing On Ice outfit complaints as she issues defiant message

Dancing On Ice star Oti Mabuse has broken her silence after being criticised for her outfit during yesterday’s finale (Sunday, March 12).

The South African dancer hit back at complaints with a defiant message on Instagram earlier today (Monday, March 13).

Oti’s outfit sparked complaints yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Oti Mabuse on Dancing On Ice

Yesterday’s edition of Dancing On Ice was the series finale and saw Nile Wilson emerge victorious.

However, it wasn’t just the olympian’s victory that got viewers talking.

Oti’s outfit on the show was also the subject of discussion during yesterday’s final.

The 32-year-old opted for a daring corset and silk skirt look for the final episode of the series.

However, some viewers didn’t think Oti’s outfit was appropriate.

“Oti… I’m not a prude but this is a family show,” one fan of the show wrote online.

“How inappropriately dressed is Oti?” another asked. “Does Oti want to reveal anymore! Not necessary really!” a third wrote.

Oti’s outfit caused a stir (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice star Oti Mabuse hits back

However, other viewers were loving Oti’s look.

“All the comments body shaming Oti are disgusting. She has big breasts, so what? Nothing inappropriate except your comments,” one viewer wrote.

Following the backlash, Oti took to Instagram today to hit back.

Posting to her story, the star explained that she’s got to a point where she doesn’t “obsess” over her changing body.

She went on to say that she has accepted that all women don’t look the same.

“I’m from Africa! (South Africa specifically, have you seen our women?) so if people expect little to no bum, flat tummy, small chest, muted quiet girl, thin arms and legs from me you’re barking up the wrong tree,” she continued.

“I HAVE NEVER BEEN THAT GIRL!!!” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oti Mabuse (@otimabuse)

Oti sends out defiant message

Oti then continued, saying: “I’m a thick lady with hips, boobs, a booty, (also occasionally really loud).”

She then said that she’s accepting that there are women out there who are happy with their “curves”.

The Dancing On Ice star then went on to thank her “fellow ladies”.

“Thank you for the support from fellow ladies too! So amazing to see women supporting one another,” she continued.

“In conclusion, I have big boobs – who cares?”

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Oti Mabuse and Holly Willoughby steal the show with ‘amazing’ outfits

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.