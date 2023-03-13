Oti Mabuse defended as she comes under fire for ‘inappropriate’ outfit on Dancing On Ice final

Oti Mabuse left Dancing On Ice viewers hugely divided last night with her outfit choice for the grand final.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer opted for a daring corset and silk skirt look.

However, some viewers thought the corset wasn’t appropriate for the family show and took to Twitter to complain.

Oti’s daring look sparked some complaints (Credit: ITV)

Oti Mabuse on Dancing On Ice

The star shared photos to her Instagram of her look on Sunday night, revealing her corset was custom made by Deborah Brand and the skirt was made by Strictly costume designer Vicky Gill.

Alongside the images of her stunning look, Oti wrote: “It’s the GRAND FINAL. Good luck to all the finalists.”

However, as the show began, many viewers flocked to Twitter to complain about Oti’s look.

One person said: “Oti… I’m not a prude but this is a family show.”

Many fans defended Oti’s outfit last night (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “How inappropriately dressed is Oti?”

Someone else added: “Does Oti want to reveal anymore! Not necessary really!”

Nothing inappropriate except your comments.

However, many fans rushed to defend the dancer and hit back at the critics.

Someone wrote: “All the comments body shaming Oti are disgusting. She has big breasts, so what? Nothing inappropriate except your comments.”

“Oti Mabuse looked stunning,” another tweeted. “A beautiful healthy looking woman. She’s got an incredible figure, she’s fit & toned, look how much she exercises with all of her dancing.

“People are just jealous. Why should she hide away or wear sackcloth & ashes? Good for her!”

Meanwhile, a third added: “Twitter blowing up over Oti. When the skating costumes have necklines like this.

“Or is it only okay for small boob ladies to have a low neckline without getting shamed?”

It wasn’t just Oti who grabbed viewers’ attention last night for a risqué look.

Contestant Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu made a return for the final and wore her controversial Britney Spears inspired look.

Ekin-Su wore her controversial outfit for the final (Credit: ITV)

Ekin-Su on Dancing On Ice

As many viewers will know, Ekin-Su sparked many Ofcom complaints in January over the daring look and her performance to the singer’s hit track Toxic.

The Love Island winner wore a full fabric jumpsuit, which was a replica of what Britney wore in her Toxic music video.

After seeing Ekin-Su wearing the look again last night, viewers praised her.

One said: “Ekin-Su coming back to #dancingonice in the same outfit that earned her loads of misogynistic complaints to prove she won’t let the haters win (and looking incredible doing it)? Iconic behaviour.”

