Dancing On Ice star Nile Wilson has been announced as the winner of the 2023 series tonight (March 12).

Joey Essex and Nile were in the final two following a dramatic finale.

However, it was Nile who took the crown alongside professional partner Olivia Smart.

Nile and Olivia have won Dancing On Ice 2023 (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice winner is Nile Wilson!

Both Joey and Nile took on the iconic Bolero with their professional partners.

The Vivienne missed out on performing her Bolero routine after finishing in third place.

The people that I love the most, I’m going to spend the night with them.

However, when it came to the final result, it was Nile who came out on top.

He said: “It’s meant so much. I want to thank everyone back home, I really appreciate it. The people that I love the most, I’m going to spend the night with them.

“I just want to say you’ve got 11 human beings of all different shapes and sizes stood on this stage with an allocated time to get good at something and we proved we can do that. What an inspirational show.”

Viewers were thrilled to see Nile win (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were thrilled by the news as one gushed: “GET IN!!!! CONGRATULATIONS @NileMW SO WELL DESERVED.”

Another wrote: “Well done @NileMW Very well deserved!”

Someone else added: “Well done Nile and Olivia well deserved winners.”

However, others felt gutted for Joey and Vanessa.

One said: “Joey and Vanessa were my winners.”

Another tweeted: “Well deserving winners in Nile and Olivia but Joey and Vanessa where absolutely fantastic and i’m so happy he even got this far.”

A third wrote: “Gutted for Joey but he forgot most of his routine… Nile deserves to win.”

Joey gushed after finishing runner-up: “It’s been amazing. I’m so happy for Nile and Olivia, I missed a few steps shh.”

