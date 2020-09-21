Dancing On Ice has signed up Myleene Klass for next year’s series.

The 42-year-old star took to social media to announce she’s signed up for the next series of the ITV ice skating contest in 2021.

She said her daughters begged her to do it.

Dancing On Ice has signed up Myleene Klass for next year’s series (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Myleene Klass say about Dancing On Ice?

The former Hear’Say star wants to make her girls “proud” and quipped that she’s going to “try for a bum” like Jennifer Lopez.

She tweeted: “Guess who won’t be holding the coats by the side of the rink anymore!

“My girls have been begging me to do @dancingonice.

“I’ve always been scared my piano fingers will get sliced off!”

In addition, she said: “Anyway, I want to make them proud, show them I’m up for a challenge and try for a bum like Jlo (sic).”

Who else is doing Dancing On Ice?

Meanwhile, several celebrities have reportedly signed up for next year’s Dancing On Ice.

These include Denise Van Outen, who reportedly clinched a £40,000 deal.

The 46-year-old presenter was one of a number of stars who recently auditioned for the next series of the TV show.

Denise Van Outen reportedly clinched a £40,000 deal (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, Denise reportedly impressed show bosses so much that they offered her a deal.

A source said recently: “After some top secret negotiations, Denise was offered the chance to take part and she jumped at the chance.

“She’s signed a deal worth £40,000. Bosses are thrilled to have her on board.

“They know she will give it her all in training and be popular with viewers.”

Dr Alex George has reportedly auditioned for Dancing On Ice (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, other stars said to have auditioned include Wayne Bridge, 40, Dr. Alex George, 27, and Vicki Michelle, 69.

In addition, Olympians Denise Lewis, 47, and Mark Foster, 50, have reportedly signed up.

Darts star Fallon Sherrock, 26, and former Love Island star Luke Trotman, 23, will also do the show, according to reports.

Meanwhile, there are 12 spots up for grabs for next year’s series.

The series will be back in January, with training reportedly beginning in the autumn.

